"Star Wars" Actress Carrie Fisher In Intensive Care After Reported Heart Attack

1. Fisher, 60, was traveling from London to Los Angeles when she suffered the medical episode, according to TMZ.

The flight was about 15 minutes from landing at the time, the website reported.

Flight attendants called out for assistance, and an EMT rushed to help. She was taken to a local hospital when the plane landed, and there was no word on her condition.

A spokesman for United Airlines confirmed to BuzzFeed News that a passenger did have a heart attack, but didn’t identify the passenger.

“Medical personnel met United flight 935 from London to Los Angeles upon arrival today after the crew reported that a passenger was unresponsive,” he said. “Our thoughts are with our customer at this time and any requests for additional information should be directed to local authorities.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department said that paramedics provided “Advanced Life Support and aggressively treated” the patient while in transit to a local hospital.

Hours later, Fisher’s brother told the Associated Press that she was “out of emergency” and stabilized, although he declined to discuss what happened.

He also told ABC News that she was being treated in an intensive care unit.

“She’s a real survivor and always has been and I would expect the best from this,” he told the network.