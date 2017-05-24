Ariana Grande Is Suspending Her Tour Through June 5 After The Attack In Manchester

Ariana Grande is suspending her world tour through June 5 after the deadly terrorist bombing at her show in Manchester.
Grande's publicist confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the upcoming shows were cancelled after the attack, which left 22 dead and dozens more injured.
The tour has been suspended, the singer's publicists said, so Grande's team can "further assess the situation and pay our proper respects for those lost."
It was unclear whether the tour would resume after June 5. Grande tweeted about the attack shortly after, saying "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words." She has been silent on social media since.
