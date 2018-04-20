North Korea Just Announced It Will Stop Conducting Nuclear And Missile Tests

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced Saturday that the country is suspending all nuclear and intercontinental missile tests ahead of a potential meeting with President Donald Trump.
The country will also shut down its nuclear test site, Kim said, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.
"We will never use nuclear weapons unless there is nuclear threat or nuclear provocation to our country, and in any case we will not transfer nuclear weapons and nuclear technology," Kim said.
The announcement was welcomed by Trump who tweeted that the decision to suspend the tests was "very good news" for the world.
The two leaders agreed last month to meet to discuss denuclearization efforts after North Korea indicated it was willing to give up its nuclear weapons program.
Tensions between North Korea the United States soared under the Trump administration amid multiple ballistic missile tests and a claim by North Korea that one of its missiles could reach the entire US mainland.
White House officials have said that the meeting would not take place until North Korea took steps to to denuclearize and end missile testing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
Trump Has Agreed To Meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un
buzzfeed.com
Stephanie Baer is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Stephanie K. Baer at stephanie.baer@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.