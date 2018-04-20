North Korea Just Announced It Will Stop Conducting Nuclear And Missile Tests

Share On more Share On more

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced Saturday that the country is suspending all nuclear and intercontinental missile tests ahead of a potential meeting with President Donald Trump.

The country will also shut down its nuclear test site, Kim said, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

"We will never use nuclear weapons unless there is nuclear threat or nuclear provocation to our country, and in any case we will not transfer nuclear weapons and nuclear technology," Kim said.

The announcement was welcomed by Trump who tweeted that the decision to suspend the tests was "very good news" for the world.