The First Trailer For Michelle Rodriguez’s Controversial Gender Reassignment Thriller Is Here

2. The film (previously titled both “(Re)Assignment” and “Tomboy: A Revenger’s Tale”), has had people talking since the project was first announced — and not in a good way. LGBT groups and trans activists strongy denounced the film’s transphobic storyline.

In 2015, a GLAAD spokesperson said of the proposed film: “We haven’t read the script, but it’s disappointing to see filmmakers turning what is a life-saving medical procedure for transgender people into a sensationalistic plot device.”

Following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September of 2016, reviews had the film pegged as “a strong contender for 2016’s worst movie.”