LGBT

People Have A Lot Of Feelings About The New Power Rangers Movie Featuring A Queer Ranger

Mighty morphin’ spoilers ahead.

Sarah Karlan
Sarah Karlan
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. The new Power Rangers film, which hits theaters this Friday, will reportedly feature an LGBT Ranger on the colorful superhero squad.

View this image ›

Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images

Spoilers ahead, obviously.

2. Director Dean Israelite confirmed that Trini, the Yellow Ranger (played by actor Becky G), will come to terms with her sexuality and deal with some “girlfriend problems” in the Lionsgate reboot of the classic ’90s television series.

View this image ›

Twitter: @daisyrdley

The director discussed a short scene that is “pivotal” for the entire film with the Hollywood Reporter.

“For Trini, really she’s questioning a lot about who she is,” Israelite said in the interview. “She hasn’t fully figured it out yet. I think what’s great about that scene and what that scene propels for the rest of the movie is, ‘That’s OK.’ The movie is saying, ‘That’s OK,’ and all of the kids have to own who they are and find their tribe.”

3. Fans of the series took to Twitter to share their reactions to the new plot development, which breaks away from the original series.

View this image ›

Twitter: @tommybIakes

In the original television series, all the Power Rangers were portrayed as straight.

4. A lot of people were very excited to welcome a queer Ranger to the team.

View this image ›

Twitter: @cloballbennet

View this image ›

@JMN

View this image ›

Twitter: @gaysanvers

View this image ›

@meganscara

8. Some declared Trini to already be a true LGBT icon.

View this image ›

Twitter: @tommybIakes

9. And others are already praising the film’s diversity in its superhero cast.

View this image ›

Twitter: @RENlSONS

10. Some argued that the Blue Ranger (Billy) should have been portrayed as gay, in honor of David Yost — the gay actor who played Billy in the original TV series.

View this image ›

@DeltaRedTV

11. But not everyone was totally pleased with the news.

View this image ›

Twitter: @ItsOlu9696

Similarly, last week people shared their strong reactions to the news that Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast would feature a gay character.

View this image ›

Twitter: @CatOperated

13. While many comic book storylines have featured prominent LGBT characters and storylines, movies and television series have been slow to follow.

View this image ›

Twitter: @kimbrlyhart

But slowly, big screen sci-fi characters and superheroes are becoming more diverse. The team behind Star Trek Beyond revealed last year that the character of Sulu would be portrayed as a gay man.

14. Power Rangers hits theaters this Friday.

Sarah Karlan is the Deputy LGBT Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Sarah Karlan at sarah.karlan@buzzfeed.com.
More
 
 
