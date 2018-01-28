Will Ferrell Returned To 'SNL' To Remind Us George W. Bush Was Bad, Too

Share On more Share On more

Returning to Saturday Night Live as a host this week, Will Ferrell started off the show by running back his iconic impression of George W. Bush to remind us all that, well, he was pretty bad, too.

"If you have been reading the news lately — I certainly have not. I've been too busy doing oil paintings," he said.

"I call this one, 'Doggy goes to space.'"

If you've seen recent polling, despite leaving his term in relative unpopularity, the 43rd president has been looking pretty good lately.

"Donny Q. Trump came in and suddenly I'm looking pretty sweet by comparison," Ferrell, as Bush, said. "Heck, I voted for Jill Stein, all the way."