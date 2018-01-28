 back to top
Will Ferrell Returned To 'SNL' To Remind Us George W. Bush Was Bad, Too

"Don't forget we're still in two different wars that I started."

Salvador Hernandez
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Returning to Saturday Night Live as a host this week, Will Ferrell started off the show by running back his iconic impression of George W. Bush to remind us all that, well, he was pretty bad, too.

NBC

"If you have been reading the news lately — I certainly have not. I've been too busy doing oil paintings," he said.

Via NBC
"I call this one, 'Doggy goes to space.'"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

If you've seen recent polling, despite leaving his term in relative unpopularity, the 43rd president has been looking pretty good lately.

"Donny Q. Trump came in and suddenly I'm looking pretty sweet by comparison," Ferrell, as Bush, said. "Heck, I voted for Jill Stein, all the way."

"So I just wanted to address my fellow Americans tonight and remind you guys that I was really bad," he said. "Don't forget we're still in two different wars that I started."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

"What has two thumbs and created ISIS? This guy."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

"Stock market is at 26,000 right now. I had you down to a cool 8 K. Now I'm no economer. But even I know that was no bueno."

NBC

"Donald J. Trump thinks the media hates him. One time in Iraq a reporter through an actual shoe at me. He took it off of his foot, lobbed straight at my noggin. Then he gathered himself, took off the other one and tried it again."

NBC

Leslie Jones even joined him as former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to sing about the good 'ol days.

Condi Rice and George Bush reminiscing about the days Cheney shot a guy in the face and "Nazis kept it to themselve… https://t.co/MottNpJh19
🎵 The house and market went to hell 🎵 Nazis kept it to themselves 🎵 Bin Laden was alive and well 🎵 Those were the days...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Via NBC

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

