Trump Read "The Snake" On His 100th Day As President As A Metaphor For Immigrants

On his 100th day as president, Donald Trump reverted back to his days on the campaign trail to recite the lyrics of a soul song titled The Snake to supporters gathered in Pennsylvania, comparing the song's traitorous reptile to immigrants.

It was a song Trump read repeatedly during the campaign, where his speeches resembled one another with few exceptions. During those days, he used the lyrics, which describe a charitable woman taking in a freezing snake, only to have it kill her with a venomous bite, as a metaphor for radical Islamic terrorists that he claimed were trying to enter the US as refugees.

On Saturday during a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to mark his 100th day in office, Trump recited the song for the first time as president, this time directly tying the poem to undocumented immigrants, which he has repeatedly tried to link with rising crime rates.

"So let's dedicate this to [Secretary of Homeland Security John] Kelly, the Border Patrol, and the ICE agents for doing such an incredible job. All right?" Trump said as he began the dramatic reading.



Despite the president and his administration's attempts to link crime with undocumented immigrants, multiple studies have found the assertion to be incorrect, including the Libertarian think-tank, the Cato Institute.

Documents obtained by BuzzFeed News also show that despite Trump's claims that deportations have been aimed at dangerous undocumented criminals, more than half of those arrested by ICE in raids during his first 100 days in office had no criminal record.

That hasn't stopped Trump from repeating the claim and, on Saturday, comparing immigrants to the song's "vicious snake."

"'The poor thing,' she cried, 'I'll take you in, and I'll take care of you,'" Trump said as he read the words of the song's "tender woman" to the ailing reptile. The president then paused and said, "the border," to make clear that the woman's home was a metaphor for the US.

"Does that explain it folks?" he concluded.

Here's the full text and video of Trump's recitation of The Snake.