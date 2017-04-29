The Man Behind Fyre Festival Comes With A List Of Expensive, Unfulfilled Promises

Billy McFarland's company promised two luxurious weekends of music in the Bahamas, lush accommodations, and delectable food. What they got was the fiasco people now know as the Fyre Festival, where they were instead given disaster relief tents and lunches served in styrofoam boxes.

"It's a very, very tough day for all of us," McFarland told BuzzFeed News in a phone interview Friday.

McFarland described what he said was an ambitious project that quickly grew to be bigger than what the 300-person staff could handle on the island of Exumas.

But the college dropout from New Jersey has a knack for promising lavish and luxurious services aimed at rich and elite clientele, often falling short on what was pledged.

Three years before the disastrous Fyre Festival, McFarland launched a credit card company and private club dubbed Magnises, taking cues from the exclusive American Express black card. But with wealthy young socialites years away from the spending power of the black AmEx, the Magnises card was aimed at a younger audience.

The card, launched in 2014, promised tickets for hard-to-get-in-to shows, clubs, and events with the social elite for a $250 annual fee, but members told Business Insider the company often delivered tickets late, for the wrong date, or not at all. Credit card statements would show up with unwanted charges that took months to fix, members said.



Prior to launching Magnises, McFarland started a content sharing and networking site called Spling, receiving $400,000 in funding in 2011, TechCrunch reported. The website now sits apparently abandoned.



On Friday, McFarland again found himself at the helm of a project that customers said failed to deliver on the lavish services it promised.



"The festival become large and we needed more manpower than the 300 person team we had," McFarland told BuzzFeed News in a phone interview.

But before discussing what went wrong with the Fyre Festival, which lured people into spending thousands of dollars to see headliners like Blink 182, McFarland wanted to talk about how the idea for the festival came about following a harrowing flight from New York to the Bahamas with the rapper Ja Rule.

After nearly running out of gas, McFarland said, they unexpectedly landed on the island of Exumas.

"I was a computer programmer and, after computers, the two things I love most are the ocean and, for some reason, rap music," he said. "So these three hobbies of mine somehow led me to meeting my partner, Ja Rule. Together we became friends and business partners."



McFarland retold the story nearly word-for-word in another interview with Rolling Stone magazine Friday.

But McFarland's tale of serendipity instead turned to chaos for people who paid up to $250,000 to attend what was billed as a posh music festival on an island once owned by Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar.