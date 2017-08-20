Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin Responds To Yale Classmates Asking Him To Resign

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin defended the president's response to the violence at the Charlottesville rally that left one person dead last, telling his former Yale classmates that Trump was not equating counter-protesters to neo-Nazis or white supremacists.

"I feel compelled to let you know that the President in no way, shape or form, believes that neo Nazi and other hate groups who endorse violence are equivalent to groups that demonstrate in peaceful and lawful ways," Mnuchin wrote to classmates in a public letter, responding to their calls for him to resign from the Trump administration.

Mnuchin's statement is in sharp contrast to the comments made by President Donald Trump the day after the white supremacist rally in Virginia, where a counter-protester was killed. In his comments, Trump condemned "violence on many sides, on many sides."

Trump later condemned groups such as the KKK and white supremacists, but on Tuesday he double down on his earlier comments, telling reporters in a rambling press conference that white supremacists and neo-Nazis in Charlottesville had a permit to protest, in remarks that appeared to equate the counter-protesters with the racist ralliers in the city.

"You had a group on the other side that came charging without a permit and they were very, very violent," Trump said.

Mnuchin stood next to the Trump during the press conference, as the president lashed out at reporters asking him about the rally.