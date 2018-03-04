 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

SNL Parodied The Oscars With A Sexual Harassment Awards Show Called "The Grabbies"

The mock awards ceremony honored Hollywood's "best" sexual misconduct perpetrators.

Posted on
Salvador Hernandez
Salvador Hernandez
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On the eve of the Academy Awards,Saturday Night Live once again parodied Hollywood's harassment and abuse problems, creating a mock award show called "The Grabbies" to honor the entertainment industry's "best" perpetrators of sexual misconduct.

NBC / Via Screenshot

SNL cast members Beck Bennett and Cecily Strong played red carpet hosts Danny Kimartin and Yolanda Beaks, who interviewed a series of fictional performers nominated for various "awards."

NBC

"I'm sure excited and, as a man, I'm nervous."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via Screenshot
Advertisement

Danny then jokingly suggested groping Yolanda with the coveted "Grabby" trophy — but thought better of it.

NBC

"Good instinct, Danny."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

They then moved on to interview some very-fictional-and-definitely-not-real-people nominees — like Tom Sturgeson, a favorite to win "Handsiest Actor."

“It’s such a tough category this year. The competition is so stiff,” said Sturgeson, played by SNL cast member Alex Moffat.
NBC

“It’s such a tough category this year. The competition is so stiff,” said Sturgeson, played by SNL cast member Alex Moffat.

"I gave out a lot of unwanted massages to my female co-stars, also I showed an intern my penis, and said, any ideas?"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC
Advertisement

Next up was Lenny Martin, a character played by cast member Pete Davidson who was nominated for the "Most Open Robe" award and appeared wearing thin sweat pants with no underwear.

NBC

"You must be so ashamed," Yolanda asked. "Nope."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

And here is Ronald Kellogg, the winner of this year's coveted "Cecil B. Molestin' Award."

NBC

"And is this your wife?" Renee Genevive asked. "No, this is a prostitute," Kellogg replied.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC
Advertisement

Oooooops. Danny had to be replaced by Kevin — played by cast member Chris Redd — after creepy allegations showed up on Babe.net.

NBC

Anyway, moving on to the next nominee, Tim Franklin, played by host Charles Barkley, who was up for the "Best Non Apology" award.

NBC

"And his hand is already on the small of my back."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

"Now, when women first started speaking out in Hollywood, you made a public statement," Beaks said.

"I said all women needed to be heard," Franklin agreed.

"And when a woman accused you of misconduct, what did you do?" she asked.

Advertisement

"I called her a lying troll, and had my lawyer publish her home address," Franklin said.

NBC

Good thing everyone is getting a swag bag from Massage Envy, which has "more than 1,000 locations and over 10,000 accusations."

NBC

Here comes the "First Woman" nominee, Catherine LeBourge, played by cast member Aidy Bryant.

NBC

"I bit off an intern's penis."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

And this is Beaks' new co-host until Twitter figures out what he did. Bye!

NBC

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement