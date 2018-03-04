SNL Parodied The Oscars With A Sexual Harassment Awards Show Called "The Grabbies"

Share On more Share On more

On the eve of the Academy Awards, Saturday Night Live once again parodied Hollywood's harassment and abuse problems, creating a mock award show called "The Grabbies" to honor the entertainment industry's "best" perpetrators of sexual misconduct.

SNL cast members Beck Bennett and Cecily Strong played red carpet hosts Danny Kimartin and Yolanda Beaks, who interviewed a series of fictional performers nominated for various "awards."

"I'm sure excited and, as a man, I'm nervous."

Danny then jokingly suggested groping Yolanda with the coveted "Grabby" trophy — but thought better of it.

“It’s such a tough category this year. The competition is so stiff,” said Sturgeson, played by SNL cast member Alex Moffat.

They then moved on to interview some very-fictional-and-definitely-not-real-people nominees — like Tom Sturgeson, a favorite to win "Handsiest Actor."

"I gave out a lot of unwanted massages to my female co-stars, also I showed an intern my penis, and said, any ideas?"

Next up was Lenny Martin, a character played by cast member Pete Davidson who was nominated for the "Most Open Robe" award and appeared wearing thin sweat pants with no underwear.

"You must be so ashamed," Yolanda asked. "Nope."

And here is Ronald Kellogg, the winner of this year's coveted "Cecil B. Molestin' Award."

"And is this your wife?" Renee Genevive asked. "No, this is a prostitute," Kellogg replied.

Oooooops. Danny had to be replaced by Kevin — played by cast member Chris Redd — after creepy allegations showed up on Babe.net.

Anyway, moving on to the next nominee, Tim Franklin, played by host Charles Barkley, who was up for the "Best Non Apology" award.

"And his hand is already on the small of my back."

"Now, when women first started speaking out in Hollywood, you made a public statement," Beaks said.

"I said all women needed to be heard," Franklin agreed.

"And when a woman accused you of misconduct, what did you do?" she asked.