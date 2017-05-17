Several People Were Injured After A Protest Turned Violent Outside The Turkish Embassy In DC

Violence broke out Tuesday during a protest in front of the Turkish embassy in Washington, DC's Embassy Row, leaving at least nine people injured in what quickly turned into an all-out brawl.

The violence erupted after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with President Trump at the White House. Pro and anti-Erdogan protesters were gathered outside the Turkish embassy when men in black suits seen attacking demonstrators. Some of the people involved in the fight included Erdogan's guards, Voice of America reported.

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Hugh Barew told BuzzFeed News 10 people were arrested after the incident, but could not confirm if any of those detained were Turkish officials.

Video showed multiple people trading punches in front of the Turkish embassy, including several men who were dressed in black suits. Some of the men were seen kicking people as they lay on the ground.