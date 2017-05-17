Sections

Several People Were Injured After A Protest Turned Violent Outside The Turkish Embassy In DC

Ten people were arrested and nine others injured Tuesday when a brawl broke out in front of the embassy during Turkish President Erdogan's visit to the capital.

Posted on
Salvador Hernandez
Salvador Hernandez
BuzzFeed News Reporter
VOA / Via Twitter: @VOATurkish

Violence broke out Tuesday during a protest in front of the Turkish embassy in Washington, DC's Embassy Row, leaving at least nine people injured in what quickly turned into an all-out brawl.

The violence erupted after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with President Trump at the White House. Pro and anti-Erdogan protesters were gathered outside the Turkish embassy when men in black suits seen attacking demonstrators. Some of the people involved in the fight included Erdogan's guards, Voice of America reported.

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Hugh Barew told BuzzFeed News 10 people were arrested after the incident, but could not confirm if any of those detained were Turkish officials.

Video showed multiple people trading punches in front of the Turkish embassy, including several men who were dressed in black suits. Some of the men were seen kicking people as they lay on the ground.

#Erdoğan'ın korumaları kavgaya karıştı https://t.co/gsi1iQ68Ye #amerikaninsesi
Amerika'nın Sesi @VOATurkish

#Erdoğan'ın korumaları kavgaya karıştı https://t.co/gsi1iQ68Ye #amerikaninsesi

Reply Retweet Favorite

DC police could be seen trying to separate people during the fights.

Barew told BuzzFeed News the names, ages, and charges of the people arrested after the fight were not immediately available.

"It's still under investigation," he said.

Kurdish, Armenian & Ezidi protestors attacked by Erdogan security forces in front Turkish embassy #bejiYPG
Baltimore BLOC @BmoreBloc

Kurdish, Armenian & Ezidi protestors attacked by Erdogan security forces in front Turkish embassy #bejiYPG

Reply Retweet Favorite

DC Fire and EMS officials said nine people were taken to local hospitals with various injuries, including one person in serious condition.

Transported 9 patients from Mass Casualty Incident at Sheridan Circle, NW - 1 priority one - 1 priority two - & 7 p… https://t.co/CF1YKxX0Us
DC Fire and EMS @dcfireems

Transported 9 patients from Mass Casualty Incident at Sheridan Circle, NW - 1 priority one - 1 priority two - & 7 p… https://t.co/CF1YKxX0Us

Reply Retweet Favorite

The US State Department, Turkish embassy, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser's office and multiple DC councilmembers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Washington Post reported Erdogan was not at the embassy when the fight broke out and is staying at Blair House across from the White House during his visit.

Tuesday's violence was not the first incident sparked during a visit by the Turkish president in DC.

In 2016, journalists and protesters were also harassed by Turkish security outside the Brookings Institute, where Erdogan was scheduled to speak.

Turkish Security Forgot They Were In Washington And Acted Like A Bunch Of Jerks

https://www.buzzfeed.com/hayesbrown/it-was-total-chaos-outside-a-speech-the-turkish-president-ga?utm_term=.wqVdRj1jM1#.xe8nzeQeyQ


Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

