President Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey, the White House announced Tuesday afternoon.
"The president has accepted the recommendation of the Attorney General and the deputy Attorney General regarding the dismissal of the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation," White House Press Secretary told reporters.
The White House released the following statement on the firing:
Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office. President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
“The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” said President Trump.
A search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately.
In the letter removing Comey from his post, President Trump notes that he "greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgement of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau."
The firing also comes on the same day that the FBI sent a letter to the Senate judiciary committee correcting testimony Comey made last weeks about emails that were forwarded by top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin to a computer shared by Abedin and her husband, Anthony Weiner.
During his testimony May 3, Comey said Abedin "forwarded hundreds and thousands of emails, come of which contained classified information."
The number, however, was much lower, according to a letter sent by the FBI to the committee Thursday, hours before Comey was fired.
The FBI's letter clarified that most of the emails found in the laptop were in fact the result of a "backup of personal electronic devices, with a small number a result of manual forwarding by Ms. Abedin to Mr. Wiener."
The number of emails under the review were about 49,000, the letter states. Only two were manually forwarded by Abedin.
News of Comey's firing, however, was received with shock across D.C. and the country.
At the Pentagon, the news of Comey's firing was met with shock and a sense of foreboding that similar sudden change could befall their agency or department.
"I need time to process this," one official said immediately after hearing the news.
