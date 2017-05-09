Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

President Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey, the White House announced Tuesday afternoon.

"The president has accepted the recommendation of the Attorney General and the deputy Attorney General regarding the dismissal of the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation," White House Press Secretary told reporters.

The White House released the following statement on the firing:

Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office. President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” said President Trump. A search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately.

In the letter removing Comey from his post, President Trump notes that he "greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgement of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau."