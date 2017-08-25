North Korea Launches At Least Three Missiles Into The Sea

Share On more Share On more

North Korea launched what appeared to be three short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea early Saturday morning, US military officials said.

The missiles were launched within a 39-minute span in the middle of the day around noon local time, a spokesman for US Pacific Command confirmed.

The missile launches were first reported by South Korea and Japanese media.

The missiles appeared to have been launched from North Korea's province of Gangwon, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

The Associated Press, citing Seoul's Joint Chief's of staff, reported several projectiles flew about 155 miles into the sea.

South Korea and US military officials were analyzing the launch, the AP reported.

US Pacific Command officials said the first and third missiles launched by the North Korea military failed in mid-flight. The second missile "appears to have blown up almost immediately."

The launch comes less than three weeks after North Korea and the US traded a series of threats during a period of heightened tensions between the two nations, including President Trump saying North Korea would be "met with fire and fury like the world has never seen" if it continued to threaten the US.