Melissa McCarthy Played White House Press Secretary On "SNL" And OMG

On to some questions, then.

First one goes to a New York Times reporter about President Trump’s travel ban.

“Yeah, I wanted to ask about the travel ban on muslims,” the reporter asks.

“It’s not a ban,” Spicer says. “Not a ban. The travel ban is not a ban which makes it not a ban.”

“You just called it a ban,” the reporter replies.

The only problem is the president called it a ban in his tweets, which the reporter reads.