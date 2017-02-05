Melissa McCarthy Played White House Press Secretary On "SNL" And OMG

1. Melissa McCarthy made a surprise appearance on SNL this weekend as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, mocking the combative relationship between the Trump administration and the press corps.
McCarthy nailed the tense moments between Spicer and White House reporters whose relationship during the first days of the new administration has been, well, rocky to say the least.
3. “When I say rocky start, I mean it in the sense of Rocky the movie. Because I came out here to punch you! In the face!”
Maybe things will get better, though.
Spicer was even talking about apologizing to reporters already.
5. “I’d like to begin today by apologizing on behalf of you, to me, for how you treated me in the last two weeks.”
6. “I’m not here to be your buddy; I’m here to swallow gum; I’m here to take names.”
Holy crap.
On to some news, then.
President Trump announced his Supreme Court nominee this week.
“The crowd greeted him with a standing ovation,” Spicer angrily describes. “(It) lasted a full 15 minutes. You can check the tape. Everyone was smiling. Everyone was happy.”
8. “The men all had erections. And every single one of the women was ovulating left and right.”
On to some questions, then.
First one goes to a New York Times reporter about President Trump’s travel ban.
“Yeah, I wanted to ask about the travel ban on muslims,” the reporter asks.
“It’s not a ban,” Spicer says. “Not a ban. The travel ban is not a ban which makes it not a ban.”
“You just called it a ban,” the reporter replies.
The only problem is the president called it a ban in his tweets, which the reporter reads.
10. “He’s quoting you. It’s your words. He’s using your words when you used the words and he uses them back, it’s circular using of the word and that’s from you.”
What?
Ok, the next question is about the role Stephen Bannon is playing in the National Security Council.
12. “That’s a dumb question, sit down, sit down!”
These questions really start rubbing Spicer the wrong way, though, and he’s got to bring out some visual aides for reporters.
14. “The president will not be de-turd.”
15. Let’s just say Spicer is taking a bit of a confrontational approach to the press. Including CNN.
16. “We’re not fake news!”
Alright, one last question.
This one is about the White House statement on the Holocaust Remembrance Day, which made no mention of Jews.
Was it anti-Semitic? A reporter wants to know.
18. “This is soapy water and I’m washing that filthy lying mouth out!”
19. Here we go again!
- The US Justice Department asked an appeals court on Saturday night for an "immediate" order to bring back Trump's refugee and travel bans.
- President Trump defended Vladimir Putin in an interview set to air Sunday, dismissing allegations the Russian president is "a killer."
- Trump supporters are boycotting Budweiser over its Super Bowl commercial, which follows an immigrant as he travels from Germany to the US.
- Alec Baldwin returned to "SNL" this week to recreate Trump's recent phone calls with a number of world leaders.