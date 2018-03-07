Donald Trump's 2020 Campaign Manager Just Failed Miserably In Two Texas Races

This never happened to Karl Rove.

Brad Parscale, the man who was recently given the reins to President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign, was handed a stinging and absolute defeat in a much smaller political arena Tuesday night, when the candidate he personally backed for Texas 21st congressional seat finished sixth in a crowded Republican primary.



The candidate, Robert Stovall, has close ties to Parscale, whom he hired to design his campaign website when he ran for Bexar County tax assessor-collector in 2012. Stovall also recently appointed Parscale's father as vice chairman of the county's Republican Party, and his son has worked for Parscale's firm.



Parscale has rapidly ascended to larger and higher-profile jobs, working as the data and digital director for Trump's 2016 campaign and now, as the president's campaign manager going into 2020. But he took an outsized interest in Stovall's 2018 bid, telling the San Antonio Express-News that it would "probably be the only race in the country that I will personally support."

That foray into local politics floundered miserably Tuesday, with Stovall ending up in sixth place in a crowded field of 18 Republican candidates. With more than 74% of precincts reporting Tuesday night, Stovall had managed to grab just over 5% of the vote.

Parscale's father, who was also on the ballot Tuesday, was similarly defeated, taking a distant third in the race for Bexar County Republican Party chairman with 86% of precincts counted.



Parscale did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News News requests for comment.



Stovall, a former chairman of Bexar County's Republican Party, was a staunch Trump supporter who, in a primary campaign ad, wore a distinct white baseball cap with the president's signature Make America Great Again motto in gold lettering.

Standing in swamp water that reached above his knees, Stovall explained in the ad that he was running for congress "to help President Trump get rid of the establishment politicians that have failed to support his agenda."