Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke Says He Won't Be Taking A Job With The Trump Administration After All

Controversial Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke has withdrawn his acceptance of a job as an assistant secretary for the US Department of Homeland Security, a representative for the sheriff told BuzzFeed News.
In a statement released by Clarke, the sheriff is said to have notified Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly Friday that he would not be taking the position. However neither the White House nor the Department of Homeland Security has ever publicly confirmed Clarke would be coming on board.
"He just feels like looking for a role that's a little more aggressive to communicate President Trump's agenda," Craig Peterson, a spokesman for Clarke said.
Clarke, a firebrand conservative who has been a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, announced in a local radio interview on May 17 that he had accepted an offer from the administration to work as assistant secretary in Homeland Security's Office of Public Engagement.
But the White House and the Department of Homeland Security refused to say whether Clarke had actually been offered the job. After repeated questions from reporters, Homeland Security eventually issued this statement about it:
Clarke, who has served as sheriff of Milwaukee County since 2002, has been the subject of a series of controversies, including over comments he made about Black Lives Matter protests in which he referred to the demonstrators as "primitive" and "subhuman." During the presidential campaign, he called on Trump supporters to riot with "pitchforks and torches" because of the media coverage the Republican campaign was receiving.
Last month, Clarke was accused of plagiarism, following a CNN report that claimed Clarke failed to properly attribute sources at least 47 times in his 2013 master’s thesis on homeland security.
Clarke has also been fighting a series of scandals at home as well, including questions about conditions at the Milwaukee County Jail following the death of a mentally ill man who was allegedly deprived of water in his cell. Clarke's office is also facing a federal lawsuit over a newborn who died after its mother gave birth in a Milwaukee County jail cell.
In an interview with BuzzFeed News Saturday, Peterson said Clarke planned to remain in his position as sheriff "for the foreseeable future."
Peterson added that Clarke met with Trump during the president's trip to Wisconsin Tuesday, and discussed how the sheriff could remain involved in pushing the administration's agenda. Clarke is also considering a career move to the private sector, Peterson said, depending on what "fits his skill set."
The White House referred questions about Clarke’s appointment to the Department of Homeland Security. Homeland Security did not immediately respond to queries from BuzzFeed News about the status of any job offers to Clarke.
