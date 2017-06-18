Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke Says He Won't Be Taking A Job With The Trump Administration After All

Controversial Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke has withdrawn his acceptance of a job as an assistant secretary for the US Department of Homeland Security, a representative for the sheriff told BuzzFeed News.

In a statement released by Clarke, the sheriff is said to have notified Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly Friday that he would not be taking the position. However neither the White House nor the Department of Homeland Security has ever publicly confirmed Clarke would be coming on board.



"He just feels like looking for a role that's a little more aggressive to communicate President Trump's agenda," Craig Peterson, a spokesman for Clarke said.



Clarke, a firebrand conservative who has been a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, announced in a local radio interview on May 17 that he had accepted an offer from the administration to work as assistant secretary in Homeland Security's Office of Public Engagement.

But the White House and the Department of Homeland Security refused to say whether Clarke had actually been offered the job. After repeated questions from reporters, Homeland Security eventually issued this statement about it: