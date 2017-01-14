This Guy Said No One Questioned Obama’s Legitimacy

Lewis, a longtime congressman from Georgia and a civil rights leader, told NBC he did not plan to attend Trump’s inauguration because he believed he was not a legitimate president due to Russian intervention in the election.

Ferguson criticized Lewis’ comments on CNN Saturday, calling the congressman’s comments “unprecedented,” then began to try to make a point about what the reaction would be if the shoe were on the other foot regarding Obama.

“I cannot imagine the fallout, the backfire you would have if a Republican would ever imply that Barack Obama, or Bill Clinton, or JFK or anyone else for that matter…”

Prompting CNN’s Poppy Harlow to jump in…