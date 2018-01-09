19 Anti-Resolutions That Will Make Your Life So Much Better In 2018

If $10 feels like too much, choose a smaller amount and an organization that will benefit from whatever you can give. Some of my favorites, with their own mission statements, are:

• Anti-Violence Project:

AVP empowers lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and HIV-affected communities and allies to end all forms of violence through organizing and education, and supports survivors through counseling and advocacy.

• Groundswell Fund:

Groundswell Fund supports a stronger, more effective US movement for reproductive justice by mobilizing new funding and capacity building resources to grassroots organizing and policy change efforts led by low-income women, women of color, and transgender people.

• United We Dream:

At United We Dream, we transform that fear into finding your voice. We empower people to develop their leadership, their organizing skills, and to develop our own campaigns to fight for justice and dignity for immigrants and all people. This is achieved through immigrant youth-led campaigns at the local, state, and federal level.

• Jim Collins Foundation:

The mission of the Jim Collins Foundation is to provide financial assistance to transgender people for gender-confirming surgeries.