Y Combinator Cuts Ties With Peter Thiel After Ending Part-Time Partner Program

Billionaire venture capitalist and Facebook board member Peter Thiel is no longer affiliated with startup accelerator Y Combinator, according to an edited company blog post. Thiel was formerly a part-time partner with the accelerator. BuzzFeed News confirmed his departure with a source familiar with Y Combinator's management structure.

On Thursday, a tweet from the account of social networking company Gab – whose founder was kicked out of Y Combinator – noted that a March 2015 blog post announcing Thiel’s appointment as a part-time partner at Y Combinator had been updated. That update currently reads “Edit: Peter Thiel is no longer affiliated with Y Combinator.”

Thiel’s departure from Y Combinator was not previously announced. It comes long after Y Combinator president Sam Altman defended Thiel’s role at the accelerator, following criticism of Thiel's support of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. A source close to Y Combinator said that the company ended its part-time partners program, which Thiel was a part of, some time last year. While some other part-time partners moved over to a program called "experts," which provides advice to Y Combinator entrepreneurs, Thiel did not join.

Altman declined to comment. A spokesperson for Thiel also declined to comment.

In Oct. 2016, following Thiel’s public endorsement and financial support of Trump’s presidential campaign, Altman — who vocally opposed the Republican nominee — issued a series of tweets and a blog post on his relationship with Thiel and why he believed the investor should remain connected to Y Combinator.