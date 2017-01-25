Get Our News App
Trump Supporters And Neo-Nazis Are Using Secret Chat Rooms To Harass Shia LaBeouf

This article contains offensive language and graphic images.

Ryan Broderick
Ryan Broderick
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. On Saturday, Shia LaBeouf and Jaden Smith set up a live stream called #HeWillNotDivideUs and they plan to have the camera streaming for the entirety of President Donald Trump’s four-year term.

HWNDU

2. 4chan’s politically active message board /pol/ has been running multiple threads about the live stream since Saturday.

4chan

3. Moderators on 4chan and Reddit are trying to censor conversation about #HeWillNotDivideUs because users are organizing harassment campaigns against the anti-Trump protesters who are seen on the live stream.

4chan

4. An anonymous user gave BuzzFeed News an invite to a 4chan-affiliated Discord group called “Outer Heaven” as well as a Tinychat room called “OPERATION FOLLOW THE RABBIT HOLE.”

Discord

5. It’s in rooms like these where multiple real life acts of harassment and intimidation have started this week.

Tinychat

6. The most charged moment occurred over the weekend when a man came up to the camera in what appears to be a hat similar to those worn by Nazi military and quietly said what sounds like “14, 88.”

Shia LaBeouf has near meltdown after Trump supporter shows up to his 4-year protest livestream

— Breaking911 (@Breaking911)

“14, 88” is a code among neo-Nazis and white supremacists referring to one of two 14-word pledges repeated by members of the Aryan Nation: “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.” or “Because the beauty of the White Aryan woman must not perish from the earth.” The repetition of “88” refers to the eighth letter of the alphabet, “H,” which is how neo-Nazis abbreviate “heil Hitler” so they can quietly signal each other.

7. The confrontation became a huge viral moment among sections of the neo-Nazi YouTube community and seems to have really kickstarted a more aggressive series of incidents.

YouTube

8. At one point, men in masks came up to the live stream in the middle of the night and sliced up a stuffed animal.

4chan

9. During another moment, a larger man in a mustache and a “Make America Great Again” hat who has been since nicknamed “/pol/ Blart” for his resemblance to Paul Blart: Mall Cop came up to the camera.

4chan

10. “/pol/ Blart” got into a large enough argument with protesters that it eventually drew the attention of Shia LaBeouf, who stepped in to intervene.

HWNDU

11. Other organized acts of harassment have included appearances of “Make America Great Again” signs.

HWNDU

12. There’s also been 4chan inside jokes like the term “KEK,” which is a purposeful misspelling of “LOL”.

HWNDU

13. And people just holding pictures of Pepe the Frog, which is used as a hate symbol by the alt-right and Neo-Nazis.

HWNDU

14. All of these instances of trolling have gone hugely viral among neo-Nazis, alt-right trolls, and Trump supporters.

HWNDU

15. It’s unclear how effective some of their larger trolling projects have been. Multiple pizzas have been called in by 4chan users and delivered to the location of the live stream, but trolls are attempting to organize more complex ways to disrupt the art exhibit.

4chan

16. In one heavily circulated image, users claim they organized a Craig’s List prostitution meet-up with the hopes that the person who answered the ad would be busted by an undercover police officer. Like most things from 4chan, it’s unclear if this actually happened or if they just made it up

4chan

17. On Tuesday night, BuzzFeed News watched the stream while inside the “Outer Heaven” Discord group and the “OPERATION FOLLOW THE RABBIT HOLE” Tinychat room.

HWNDU

18. A man that the alt-right has since nicknamed “Jackie 4chan” — because he appears to be Asian — went up to the live stream and began signaling that he was affiliated with 4chan. He also played a song from a portable boombox that has become something of an anthem for 4chan users, the alt-right, and neo-Nazis.

HWNDU

19. The song is called “SHADILAY” and it has become infamous because it was written by a band called P.E.P.E. in 1986. The fact the band name spells out Pepe — like Pepe the Frog — and that is has a green frog on it was too huge of a coincidence to not instantly go viral.

youtube.com

20. BuzzFeed News asked the members of the Tinychat room if they were affiliated with 4chan, but members of the room claimed they had come there from Reddit. They were, however, talking about the confrontation with “Jackie 4chan” as it happened and made references to 4chan message boards.

Tinychat

21. “Jackie 4chan” briefly left the live stream on Tuesday, but once he did, a man in a mustache came up to the stream and whispered “shadilay” into the camera.

HWNDU

22. According to users in “Outer Heaven,” the man in the mustache was dressed like Irish actor Aidan Gillen from the movie The Dark Knight, who has also become something of a meme among the alt-right.

Discord

There’s a concept called “Baneposting” where trolls fill comment sections with references to a line spoken by Tom Hardy’s character, Bane, to Aidan Gillen’s character during the opening scene of The Dark Knight. 4chan is so enamored with it that they once attempted to crowdsource a letter to Aidan Gillen in 2014.

23. So far, it doesn’t appear that these instances of organized harassment campaigns have resulted in actual violence.

Discord

24. But users are attempting to identify and document every protester that appears on the live stream. Personal information is being archived on a neo-Nazi wiki page.

HWNDU Wiki

25. BuzzFeed News has reached out to a representative for Shia LaBeouf for comment.

Ryan Broderick is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Ryan Broderick at ryan@buzzfeed.com.
