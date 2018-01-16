Someone Made An Edit Of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Without Any Women And It Sounds Super Cringeworthy

A very unfortunate person has uploaded to Pirate Bay a 46-minute cut of Star Wars: The Last Jedi called the "De-Feminized Fanedit" or "The Chauvinist Cut" and, frankly, it sounds unwatchable.

Apparently, the uploader used cam footage to make the edit, which they admit makes their cut pretty hard to watch. The uploader also has a list of noticeable differences in their version. Spoiler warning for people who have seen the real version of Star Wars: The Last Jedi .

In the "Chauvinist Cut," all the scenes referencing Luke's attempt to kill Kylo Ren have been cut out.

Every scene with Laura Dern's Vice-Admiral Holdo have been removed and it's implied that Poe is the one to go on the suicide mission to ram the First Order's Mega-class Star Destroyer. Which means Poe dies.

Finn kills Phasma with one hit because, "Women are naturally weaker than men," the uploader explains. "She isn't force-sensitive, and we know nothing about any exoskeleton in her suit."

Apparently, the "Chauvinist Cut" is racist too. The uploader writes that the "Asian chick speaks less, doesn't bully Finn, Finn doesn't try to escape, she is never formally introduced. She is just there and occasionally smiles at Finn or screams 'Finn!'"

The text on the Pirate Bay page describing the edit is a mess too.

"Sometimes there's an extreme zoom despite the mediocre quality," the uploader writes.

"There are plot holes and continuity errors and some cuts are not as smooth as they should be, especially audio transition-wise. But for what it's worth, it can now at least be viewed without feeling nausea about most of the terrible big and small decisions they made in this film," they write. "Also, at least the intro sequence is now very watchable and actually much cooler without all of Leia's nitpicking. Now it's all one united Resistance fighting without inner conflict and that's much more satisfying to watch."