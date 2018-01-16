People Are Loving These Photos From A Party Where Every Guest Has To Do A 3-Minute PowerPoint Presentation

A software engineer from Seattle named Michal, who goes by @Miexriir on Twitter, posted these hilarious photos over the weekend.
Michal, who wished to be identified only by her first name for privacy reasons, told BuzzFeed News that the PowerPoint presentation party was set up by her friend Clarisse.
Every guest had to give a three-minute presentation about something they're passionate about. Michal picked Shadow the Hedgehog and won.
“Other fun topics from that night include: ‘Hidden Meanings in Classical Music — Acid Trips, Soviet Defiance, and Jaws’; ‘Transhumanism and the Sublime — A Meditation on Technological Evolutionism’; and ‘Dogs with Jobs — Occupations for the Canine Individual,’” Michal said. She also posted a screenshot of the rules:
Michal's tweet about her presentation went super viral. It's been retweeted over 25,000 times.
And from the looks of the slides she's posted, she definitely deserved to win.
It looks super intense.
"Most of the online response has been excitement about the concept of this kind of party," Michal said.
