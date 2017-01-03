Outrage After Women Were Assaulted By A Mob Of Men In A City Center On New Years

On this fuckin new year some random guy tried to grope me while I was returning home from work and with so much ease he did as if he thought il not utter a word because I’m a fuckin scared woman and he has a reason because he’s drunk and let him escape. When you can’t fuckin handle your drink. Why do u drink? Fukat ka mila toh muut bhi pilega kya. Punched and kicked the fuck outta him and his balls till he couldn’t take the pain. Around 10-15 people tried to stop me. Upon that, that motherfucker still had the guts to say” I didn’t do anything. I’m innocent” yeah bitch I was the one who tried to grope your half inch nipples. You are fuckin innocent. No fuckin cop came in between to stop us. Like what the fuck. Bastard ran away holding his paining dick. You messed with a wrong woman bitch. Go home and show those scratches and marks to your mother aur bolna north wali ladki se maar kha ke aya. Ab kabhi land khada nai hoga kisiko dekh ke .I made sure this Motherfuckin cunthead remembers this fuckin night for the rest of his life. The only sad part of the incident was my chicken curry container got spilled. And luckily a guy returned me my biryani container. Whoever you are. Thanks man! Meri biryani ka khayal rakhne ke liye.