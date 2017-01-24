Inside The Private Chatrooms Trump Supporters Are Using To Manipulate French Voters

26. A second user, going by the user name @Das Krout, who identified himself as a 16-year-old from Minnesota, said he had seen no proof that the Discord group was communicating with Russian trolls.

“I’ve been here since it’s inception, we’ve had no Russians what so ever

A bunch of Americans,” he said. “There are no Russian trolls. We are the trolls. We are just regular people who are fed up.”

@Das Krout said he doesn’t consider himself a white supremacist or neo-Nazi, but instead believes that people “have the right to preserve their genetic, racial, and cultural identity.”

He said that his parents are aware he spends his time helping organize troll campaigns. “Oh, I’m quite open about most of my trolling,” he said. “Most of my friends meme.”

@Das Krout did echo what the other anonymous user said, however. He said that Discord groups like “The Great Liberation Of France” are forming fairly organically and largely because the users think it’s fun and want to disrupt society.

“Meme campaigns are very loosely organized, but due to the speed of the Internet, it acts as a giant political machine. The pissing story your organization got trolled with was constructed within a matter of hours,” @Das Krout said, referring to the belief among alt-right trolls that 4chan users fabricated the Trump dossier released earlier this month by BuzzFeed News.

“For years the ‘political spectrum’ has been normalizing further and further to the left. They call this ‘progress’. We are attempting to bring politics back to a true center where people can decide for themselves,” he said. “People don’t like the establishment. The reason why Trump was elected is because they wanted chaos. They wanted to put a blender into the system. The National Front has literally been excluded from almost all coalitions across the board since its conception. It is the only true opposition. That’s what people want. A challenge to the system.”

@Das Krout also said that some of the members of his Discord group are attempting to meet in real life, but due to the secrecy of the members and amount of misinformation being spread, vetting true supporters is extensive.

“Some chats are very strict on entrance and thoroughly ‘vet’ people in order to verify their claimed identity,” he said. “The one I’m referencing to is planning a meet up in the near future.”