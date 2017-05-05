11 Photos That Prove Marine Le Pen Is France's True Anti-Establishment Candidate

France far-right populist president candidate Marine Le Pen has often said that she’s a the true anti-establishment choice in the French election. BuzzFeed News decided to look back on some of Le Pen's most punk rock moments.
1. Here’s Le Pen as a teenager posing for a photo like a true anarchist on her family estate's in Saint-Cloud, France.
2. As more proof of Le Pen's rags-to-riches populist upbringing, here she is at 20 appearing on French television.
3. Here’s Le Pen in 1988, once again rising up against the global elite, by posing for another photo in an evening gown at her family’s estate.
4. It seems 1988 was a big year for Le Pen’s one-woman battle against the cabal of oligarchs secretly controlling Europe. Here she is sipping cocktails in the West Indies with Count Michel de Rostolan, a member of the French nobility. Rock ’n roll.
5. Here's Le Pen fighting against the inherent violence of unchecked borderless global capitalism by doing some kind of weird photoshoot on a beach.
6. Smash the system. No gods, no masters.
7. And here's Le Pen, again, with her dad, doing another very normal photoshoot in a very average-looking living room.
8. Brothers and sisters, we must rise up against the elite. We have nothing to lose, but our chains.
9. Here's Le Pen restoring French sovereignty by attending a 2015 TIME gala alongside other world leaders like Barack Obama, Angela Merkel, and Vladimir Putin.
10. Here’s Le Pen at Trump Tower in New York City in 2017, fighting against big businesses exploiting France's weakest by meeting her friend, George Lombardi, a wealthy Italian real estate investor and former executive director of the International Council for Economic Development.
11. And finally, here’s Le Pen, once again, embracing the power of her grassroots movement and tapping into the pulse of the average French citizen by like captaining a big boat or something.
This post was translated from French.
Ryan Broderick is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Ryan Broderick at ryan@buzzfeed.com.
Stéphane Jourdain est en charge de BuzzFeed News en France et travaille depuis Paris
Contact StephaneJourdain at Stephane.Jourdain@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.