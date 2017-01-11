Alt-Right Trolls Are Trying To Trick People Into Thinking Trump Dossier Was A 4chan Prank

1. Members of 4chan’s /pol/ messageboard along with members of Reddit’s /r/the_donald are currently circulating images like the one below.

It claims that a dossier full of unverified allegations that Russia has compromising information on President-elect Donald Trump, released Tuesday night by BuzzFeed News, was actually a hoax perpetrated by 4chan.

As reported by BuzzFeed News, the dossier’s source is understood to be a former British intelligence agent whose past work was described by CNN as credible and the New York Times as “a competent and reliable operative with extensive experience in Russia.” The allegations in the dossier are unverified, and the report contains errors. The papers were reportedly brought to several media organizations in the lead-up to the election.

The dossier was mentioned in a Mother Jones piece published a day before a 4chan post referencing a “sex tape”. And the New York Times reported that the papers had been circulating among journalists since the fall of 2016.