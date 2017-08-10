This is What It’s Like Inside A Refugee Camp For People Fleeing The US

It’s hot and humid and spookily quiet. The green army issue tents are pitched in neat rows. Inside, men lie back on army issue camp beds, staring at the canvas ceiling.

Near the small Canadian town of Saint-Bernard-De-Lacolle, authorities are scrambling to deal with an influx of refugees who've walked across the border from the United States – and want to make Canada their home.

What are they fleeing? “Trump,” Esse, a middle-aged Haitian man who wanted only his first name used, told BuzzFeed News.

Esse, who first came to the US five years ago, used to live in Florida. He didn’t want his photograph taken, and as he spoke, slowly and carefully enunciating only a few words, he kept a lookout for the Canadian Border Service Agency (CBSA) personnel. They didn’t want him to speak to journalists, he said.

He had been in the camp for four days, arriving at the border on Monday. Yes, they were looking after him, he said, and yes, he was “ok;” conditions in the camp were fine. But the food is, he shrugged, spread his hands, “so-so”, and smiled.

Esse is one of an unknown number of Haitians who've fled the US for Canada. Earlier this year, President Donald Trump warned that the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) granted to Haitians after the 2010 earthquake would expire in January 2018. That may mean 58,000 people could be returned to a country still struggling to deal with the aftermath of an earthquake that killed 230,000 seven years ago.

The news from Trump worried Haitians in the US – many are still waiting on official Green Card status – and sparked an unexpected migration north.

Spreading through word of mouth, text, WhatsApp, and Facebook, Haitians have headed for one particular spot on the US-Canadian border: Roxham Road.

As you approach it on the Canadian side, you wind past bucolic villages, with small shingled houses, and carefully planted gardens. It's a sweetly nondescript location, and one ill-prepared to become a major illegal crossing point. On Wednesday, as many as 400 refugees were reported to have crossed the border, overwhelming officials.

One 72-year-old resident, who had lived on the road for 20 years, told BuzzFeed News that she’d never witnessed anything like it.

“There were about 10 or 12 people a week, and it was normal for us,” Helene, 72, said. “But now they are all coming here.”

“It’s horrible. I had to close all my windows and live inside the house. There was one car a day, now there are hundreds. And buses and journalists. Everything.” She continued: “Everyone was telling me, ‘you are living in a paradise,’ now it’s no more. It’s hell.”

Just down from her home Canadian authorities have set up to deal with the influx. They've pitched a white tent, open on two sides, in a grove of trees, and Canadian Border Services personnel stand outside. Under the canvas, adults sit in the shade, the mothers carefully watching their small children playing outside.

CBSA staff check the identity papers of people arriving from the US. Then the new arrivals are placed on school buses and driven to the main camp, just down the road from the official Champlain-St. Bernard de Lacolle Border Crossing.

When the yellow buses pull up, just up the road from the tents, the asylum seekers are quickly shepherded into another building. There, if their papers are in order, they are immediately placed on larger buses and taken to Montreal, where they'll be housed either in the city's Olympic Stadium, or in a former hospital that has been reopened for the purpose.

Those who are left are taken down to the camp, which is pitched in a little dell beneath tall pines that attract bugs and don't offer enough shade.

Canadian Border Service Agency (CBSA) officials on the scene declined to speak to BuzzFeed News. The idea of a camp to house refugees fleeing the United States is a controversial topic.