Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images ID: 10303714

Moscow has rejected unverified claims about President-elect Donald Trump’s ties to the Kremlin that are made in a dossier circulating among US law enforcement agencies and senior politicians, stating that the allegations are intended to damage US and Russian relations.

The 25-page document, published on Tuesday night by BuzzFeed News, claims the Russian government has been “cultivating, supporting and assisting” Trump in the years running up to his election. The unsubstantiated memos also claim Russia has potentially embarrassing information about the now–president-elect.

In a strongly worded statement on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the document was “an obvious attempt to harm our bilateral relations.”

“The Kremlin has no compromising dossier on Trump, these allegations are untrue and are totally made up,” Russian news agency TASS reported Peskov as saying Wednesday. “This is called pulp fiction and [such publication] is an obvious attempt to harm our bilateral relations.”

Kremlin spokesman Peskov says the notion that Russia has any kompromat on Trump is "totally made up." — max seddon (@maxseddon) ID: 10303637

“The quality of this paper speaks for itself. [It is necessary] to respond to this with a certain sense of humor,” he said. “Although there’s a sad side to this indeed. There are those who escalating the hysteria and who go all out to maintain a state of witch hunt.”

Trump also dismissed the allegations. In a series of tweets Wednesday morning the president-elect supported the Russian government’s claim that the dossier was false, and said: “Russia has never tried to use leverage over me.”

Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA - NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) ID: 10304583

He went on to seriously criticize US intelligence agencies, saying they were taking a “last shot” at him, before making a comparison to Nazi Germany.

Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) ID: 10304597

The president-elect had yesterday called the allegations a “total political witch hunt” in a tweet shortly after the publication of the dossier.

FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) ID: 10303704

Meanwhile, Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen – who was also named in the unverified dossier – told The Atlantic Tuesday the allegations were “totally fake, totally inaccurate”.

Cohen, who in the dossier is alleged to have been to Prague, told the magazine he had never visited either the Czech Republic or Russia. He also tweeted a picture of his passport repeating the denials. “The story is completely inaccurate, it is fake news meant to malign Mr. Trump,” he said.

Nikolay Kovalyov, former director of the Russian security service, the FSB, also rejected reports Russia’s secret service had damaging material on Trump.

“Of course there’s no kompromat [secret dossier],” Interfax news agency reported Kovalyov as saying. “Collect some dirt on a man who came here and engaged in the production of some kind of beauty contest? Who can be possibly interested in that?”

Kovalyov, who was director of the FSB from July 1996 to July 1998, said that in his experience “there’s no such practice in Russia.”

According to Interfax, he went on to state: “It seems that the Obama administration has pulled all efforts to compromise the winner of the presidential race, and in this struggle they believe that all means are good.”

The validity of the documents was criticized by WikiLeaks. The organization tweeted early Wednesday morning that the report’s “style, facts & dates show no credibility.”

On Tuesday, CNN reported that both Trump and President Barack Obama received a two-page synopsis of the 35-page dossier.



During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the president-elect’s former campaign manager and current White House senior staffer Kellyanne Conway said Trump was “not aware” of any briefing on the matter.













