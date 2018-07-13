 back to top
Meet The Brits Who Floated A Giant Inflatable Baby Trump Over London's Parliament

The ~special relationship~ is doing well.

Posted on
Rose Troup Buchanan
Rose Troup Buchanan
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Good morning. Welcome to Britain, where a giant baby President Donald Trump was floated outside parliament.

Tolga Akmen / AFP / Getty Images

The inflatable baby — which is about 20 feet high — was the idea of a bunch anti-fascist art activists.

Ming Yeung

They came up with the idea back in December and have spent months crowdfunding and getting permissions from London authorities for today's flight.

Kirsty O'connor - Pa Images / Getty Images

"The difficult area has been getting the permissions," spokesperson Daniel Jones told BuzzFeed News.

Barcroft Media / Getty Images
After crowdfunding £16,000 to get the project (literally) off the ground, it appeared that London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, wouldn't let the baby fly. But he relented after 10,000 people signed a petition in favour of the baby.

He’s looking *quite* misshapen at the moment #BabyTrump
"We're using humor to make a serious point and draw attention to the racist, xenophobic policies that are rising in America," Jones explained.

Kirsty O'connor - Pa Images / Getty Images

"It’s a caricature in the vein of British caricature that we’ve had for hundreds of years," Jones said.

He's levitating
“He is a man who is really quite odious in many ways and quite unbelievable that he has managed to make it to the presidency.”

Kirsty O'connor - Pa Images / Getty Images
Max, one of Trump’s babysitting crew, told BuzzFeed News the baby was about “telling Donald Trump that he and his politics are not welcome here”.

Neil Mockford / Getty Images

“The baby is an unmistakable sign to Donald Trump for just how the British public sees him — that is a vicious, tempestuous, self-obsessed child.”

Yui Mok - Pa Images / Getty Images

People loved the balloon.

I LOVE THIS ❤ The UK have made it clear that bigotry is never welcome. America is by your side. #TrumpBabyBlimp #TrumpUKVisit #TrumpBaby #TrumpVisitUK https://t.co/JiLEj1D91P
Fabulous scenes in London as people prepare to welcome, in his own words, #MrBrexit, aka #TrumpBaby 👶 It could only be #Friday13th https://t.co/YKhk376fgV
“It’s hilarious and shows British humour at its best, I think,” Sinita, from Stratford in London, told BuzzFeed News.

BuzzFeed News

“It’s just really funny. Tiny hands, little phone. It’s great,” Jonny, from Bethnal Green, London, said. “We hate Trump but we love America.”

BuzzFeed News

Everyone hoped that the president himself would see the baby. “What we know about the president is that he’s a social media addict,” Max said.

BuzzFeed News

“I think he’s going to see it if he’s watching whatever news programme he does after he gets home after a busy day of playing golf in Scotland.”

Barcroft Media / Getty Images

Welcome to the UK, Donald Trump!

Tolga Akmen / AFP / Getty Images

Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

