At Least 2 People Have Died After An Amtrak Service Collided With A Freight Train In South Carolina

The scene of the derailment, near Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge Rd

At least two people have died and 70 have been injured after an Amtrak service traveling between New York and Miami collided with a freight train early Sunday morning.

Train 91 was carrying approximately 139 passengers and eight crew when it crashed at around 2.35 a.m., according to a statement issued to BuzzFeed News from Amtrak.

"The lead engine derailed, as well as some passenger cars," a spokesperson said.



County Coroner Margaret Fisher confirmed two people had died in the collision. Lexington Sheriff department said on Twitter that 50 people had been transferred to hospital, however, that statement was then revised to 70.

“We have anything from small scratches and bumps to more severe broken bones. They run the gamut,” a spokesperson for the South Carolina Emergency Management Division in Lexington County said during a press conference early Sunday morning.

Captain Adam Myrick, of Lexington County Sherifs department, said officers were on the scene, working closely with the Red Cross and state troopers.

“We have transported those who are not injured to our reception site. We know that they are shaken up quite a bit, this is unlike anything they have ever been through,” he said.

“Our hearts are with those families right now,” Myrick said of the fatalities. “Our focus is on the passengers on that train.”