At Least 2 People Have Died After An Amtrak Service Collided With A Freight Train In South Carolina

At least two people have died and 70 have been injured after an Amtrak service traveling between New York and Miami collided with a freight train early Sunday morning.
Train 91 was carrying approximately 139 passengers and eight crew when it crashed at around 2.35 a.m., according to a statement issued to BuzzFeed News from Amtrak.
"The lead engine derailed, as well as some passenger cars," a spokesperson said.
County Coroner Margaret Fisher confirmed two people had died in the collision. Lexington Sheriff department said on Twitter that 50 people had been transferred to hospital, however, that statement was then revised to 70.
“We have anything from small scratches and bumps to more severe broken bones. They run the gamut,” a spokesperson for the South Carolina Emergency Management Division in Lexington County said during a press conference early Sunday morning.
Captain Adam Myrick, of Lexington County Sherifs department, said officers were on the scene, working closely with the Red Cross and state troopers.
“We have transported those who are not injured to our reception site. We know that they are shaken up quite a bit, this is unlike anything they have ever been through,” he said.
“Our hearts are with those families right now,” Myrick said of the fatalities. “Our focus is on the passengers on that train.”
South Carolina governor Henry McMaster has been briefed on the crash and his thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the "terrible tragedy", local media reported. He later visited the Red Cross centre.
Advertisement
Red Cross spokesperson Cuthbert Langley said around a dozen volunteers were either already present or making their way across the state to assist. “The Red Cross will be here for as long as needed, we are going to step in any way that we are asked to help,” he said. “Obviously, today is a tragedy.”
On social media, some Amtrak passengers shared images of the aftermath of the collision. One man, Derek Pattaway, said he and a companion had been on board when the incident occurred, telling CNN: “No one was panicking. I think most people were asleep. I think people were more in shock.”
Earlier, he wrote on Instagram: "Prayers and thoughts with the injured."
All passengers have now been removed from the Amtrak train, South Carolina Emergency Management Division said in a statement, and a reception centre has been established at Pine Ridge Elementary School, according to Lexington county officials.
"Passengers who were not transported to local area hospitals with injuries were transported to a nearby shelter," Lexington County also confirmed.
In an earlier statement, the Red Cross confirmed it was "working closely with first responders and other partners to determine needs."
It is unclear how many people were onboard the CSX freight train at the time of the collision.
Speaking at the press conference, officials also said that roughly 5,000 gallons (22,000 litres) of fuel had been split in the collision. However, there was no threat to the public and national authorities were working on the leak.
The crash comes only four days after another Amtrak train, carrying Republican politicians, crashed into a lorry. One person was killed in the collision.
This is a developing story. Check back here or follow @BuzzFeedNews for updates.
One Person Is Dead After A Train Carrying Republicans To A Congressional Retreat Hit A Truck
Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.