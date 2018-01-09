 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Trump Said He Would Beat Oprah If She Runs For President And People Have Thoughts

"I don't want either of them in the Whitehouse, but c'mon!"

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Good afternoon. The year is 2018, and former reality TV star/current president of the US Donald Trump just said that he would beat Oprah Winfrey if she runs for president.

Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images, Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

Following her Golden Globes speech on Sunday, people began to discuss a Winfrey presidential run in 2020. That same day, Oprah smiled when the LA Times asked her about a potential run for the highest office in the US.

But about that 2020 ticket ...

Will Oprah consider a run for POTUS? She paused, cracking a sly smile. “Okaay!”

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Trump said: "Yeah, I'll beat Oprah," when asked by a White House pool reporter if he thought he would win a race against her.

video-player.buzzfeed.com

“Oprah will be lots of fun," Trump also said on Tuesday. “I did one of her last shows. I like Oprah.”

“I don’t think she’s going to run,” he added.

People weren't exactly convinced. "Beat Oprah? Uh, no," one person responded to Trump's assertion.

@stevenportnoy Beat Oprah? Uh, no.
Mandy B. @mandybpowell3

@stevenportnoy Beat Oprah? Uh, no.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@BBCWorld Haha no you won’t
Ira Misra @ira_ic

@BBCWorld Haha no you won’t

Reply Retweet Favorite

It changed someone else's mind.

ok i changed my mind oprah for president fuck you you dont know shit https://t.co/nPt3sN7hK1
((( Beki ))) @ JUST EAT THE RICH @wegthor

ok i changed my mind oprah for president fuck you you dont know shit https://t.co/nPt3sN7hK1

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

"I don't want either of them in the Whitehouse, but c'mon!"

Hahaha! I dont want either of them in the Whitehouse, but c'mon! "Trump says he could beat Oprah in presidential co… https://t.co/HwSMrelkoH
Nicole Marie Hunt @Nicole1234567

Hahaha! I dont want either of them in the Whitehouse, but c'mon! "Trump says he could beat Oprah in presidential co… https://t.co/HwSMrelkoH

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I'm a big Trump fan but I think he could have a hard time against Oprah!" someone else exclaimed.

@JacobAWohl Of course he did! I’m a big Trump fan but I think he could have a hard time against Oprah!
Libby Andrews @WorldOLuxe

@JacobAWohl Of course he did! I’m a big Trump fan but I think he could have a hard time against Oprah!

Reply Retweet Favorite

...

@thehill The “highest office in the land” has literally just turned into a reality TV show now huh?
𝖂𝖙𝖈𝖍𝖈𝖗𝖋𝖙 @purplefudge96

@thehill The “highest office in the land” has literally just turned into a reality TV show now huh?

Reply Retweet Favorite

We're all tired.

@BBCWorld
Molly Priddy @mollypriddy

@BBCWorld

Reply Retweet Favorite

"How is this real life?" someone asked.

How is this real life? Trump: I would beat Oprah https://t.co/0YI2K0buNp
Emily Holubowich @healthfunding

How is this real life? Trump: I would beat Oprah https://t.co/0YI2K0buNp

Reply Retweet Favorite

So, anyway. Have a great year, everyone.

@BBCWorld
Sara Wiltshire @SaraWiltshire6

@BBCWorld

Reply Retweet Favorite

Trump Says He Can Beat Oprah In A Presidential Race

buzzfeed.com

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement