Trump Said He Would Beat Oprah If She Runs For President And People Have Thoughts

Good afternoon. The year is 2018, and former reality TV star/current president of the US Donald Trump just said that he would beat Oprah Winfrey if she runs for president.

Following her Golden Globes speech on Sunday, people began to discuss a Winfrey presidential run in 2020. That same day, Oprah smiled when the asked her about a potential run for the highest office in the US.

On Tuesday, Trump said: "Yeah, I'll beat Oprah," when asked by a White House pool reporter if he thought he would win a race against her.

“Oprah will be lots of fun," Trump also said on Tuesday. “I did one of her last shows. I like Oprah.”

“I don’t think she’s going to run,” he added.