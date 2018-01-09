People Are Extremely Frustrated With YouTube's Latest Response To Logan Paul's "Suicide Forest" Video

After Logan Paul posted a video of a dead body while filming in Aokigahara, Japan’s so-called suicide forest, people demanded the YouTuber be banned from the platform.
Paul, not YouTube, took the video down amid the backlash after it received more than 6 million views. He then apologized, twice. But according to a member of the platform's flagger program, YouTube reviewed the since-deleted footage and chose to "leave it up without even an age restriction."
YouTube applied a strike to Paul's channel, per its Community Guidelines.
It takes three strikes within a three-month period for a channel to be terminated. But people took issue with the platform's response at the time, criticizing it as being vague.
On Tuesday, YouTube, in a series of tweets that did not identify Paul by name, said that people "deserve to know what's going on." The company did not elaborate on how it had penalized Paul, but said that "we acted accordingly, and we are looking at further consequences."
In response, people once again called for YouTube to terminate Paul's channel.
Many people were angry with the platform's comments. This person called their open letter a "meaningless apology."
This person was confused about how the company had "acted accordingly."
"You did NOTHING!!!!!!"
Someone else speculated that if another person had posted the footage, the channel would have been deleted.
"Don't take 9 days to respond how about that."
Paul was also criticized last week after a supercut of other vlogs he filmed while in Japan went massively viral. In the footage, Paul harasses people, in one instance throwing stuffed poke balls at them.
As for Paul, he said that he's "taking time to reflect."
Paul's representatives did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' most recent request for comment about those who believe he should be banned from YouTube.
