Bonnie Tyler Is Going To Sing "Total Eclipse Of The Heart" During The Eclipse And It's Perfect

On Aug. 21, there will be a rare total solar eclipse.
To add to the already mystical event, just as the moon passes between the earth and sun, Bonnie Tyler will be singing her ICONIC song "Total Eclipse of the Heart," Time reported.
Imagine witnessing the amazing astronomical event to Tyler's classic lyrics: "And I need you now tonight and I need you more than ever."
FYI, if you want to hear Tyler sing as the ACTUAL eclipse happens, you're going to have to book a vacation. The Welsh star will be performing at sea, on a Royal Caribbean International Cruise Ship. The ship will journey to the "optimal spot" for eclipse viewing.
The cruise ship company did not immediately respond to request for comment from BuzzFeed News. However, the president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, Michael Bayley, told Time: “Bonnie Tyler was a natural choice for this once-in-a-lifetime moment.”
I mean, OBVIOUSLY.
TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE HEART.
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
