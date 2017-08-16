 go to content
Bonnie Tyler Is Going To Sing "Total Eclipse Of The Heart" During The Eclipse And It's Perfect

"And I need you now tonight and I need you more than ever."

Posted on
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Aug. 21, there will be a rare total solar eclipse.

Luc Gnago / Reuters

To add to the already mystical event, just as the moon passes between the earth and sun, Bonnie Tyler will be singing her ICONIC song "Total Eclipse of the Heart," Time reported.

bonnietylerVEVO / Via youtube.com

Imagine witnessing the amazing astronomical event to Tyler's classic lyrics: "And I need you now tonight and I need you more than ever."

bonnietylerVEVO / Via youtube.com

FYI, if you want to hear Tyler sing as the ACTUAL eclipse happens, you're going to have to book a vacation. The Welsh star will be performing at sea, on a Royal Caribbean International Cruise Ship. The ship will journey to the "optimal spot" for eclipse viewing.

Zsolt Czegledi / AP

The cruise ship company did not immediately respond to request for comment from BuzzFeed News. However, the president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, Michael Bayley, told Time: “Bonnie Tyler was a natural choice for this once-in-a-lifetime moment.”

View this video on YouTube
bonnietylerVEVO / Via youtube.com

I mean, OBVIOUSLY.

bonnietylerVEVO / Via bonnietylerVEVO

TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE HEART.

bonnietylerVEVO / Via youtube.com

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

