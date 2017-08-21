 go to content
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down

People Are Having Total Meltdowns Because They Can't Find Eclipse Glasses

"They're out EVERYWHERE."

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

August 21 is here— the day of the rare total solar eclipse that MILLIONS of people will be able to see.

Gilles Adt / Reuters

To SAFELY watch the moon pass perfectly between the earth and sun, you need protective eyewear— like these special solar eclipse glasses.

George Frey / Getty Images

Without the right gear, some very not good stuff is going to happen to your eyes...

@gang_greenE / Via Twitter: @gang_greenE

Just, don't. Do not ROLL THE DICE.

@dreadcraft_ / Via Twitter: @dreadcraft_

But the glasses, at this point, are apparently SUPER hard to come by.

@NifMuhammad / Via Twitter: @NifMuhammad
@NewSassWhoDis / Via Twitter: @NewSassWhoDis

People on Twitter reported that stores were all out of the special shades.

@beyupdates_ / Via Twitter: @beyupdates_

; (

@rudy_mustang / Via Twitter: @rudy_mustang

And some people are kind of having meltdowns about the situation. @Mattgrippi seemed to doubt his self-control.

@MattGrippi / Via Twitter: @MattGrippi

They're envisioning their future reckless behavior.

@Goodtweet_man / Via Twitter: @Goodtweet_man
@mckinneykelsey / Via Twitter: @mckinneykelsey

Wow.

@gnuman1979 / Via Twitter: @gnuman1979

Some are sending out distress signals.

@mynamesdiana / Via Twitter: @mynamesdiana

Where?

@lildickytweets / Via Twitter: @lildickytweets

In fact, as I was making this content, my very own colleague, Julia Reinstein, texted me that she was "desperately looking for glasses."

Remy Smidt

They don't know what to do.

@gossipgriII / Via Twitter: @gossipgriII
@ParisHilton / Via Twitter: @ParisHilton
me taking quick glimpses at the eclipse cause i dont got no glasses
diego @shadesof666

me taking quick glimpses at the eclipse cause i dont got no glasses

Reply Retweet Favorite

Oh, but this guy appears to have an extra pair (and commitment issues.)

@Goodtweet_man

And NASA has some DIY advice.

@NASA / Via Twitter: @NASA

Anyway, have fun out there!

@underchilde / Via Twitter: @underchilde

Don't do this!

@dream4ngel / Via Twitter: @dream4ngel

Be safe!

Julia Reinstein

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews