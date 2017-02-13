Adele Split Her Grammy In Two In Honor Of Beyoncé

1. In her emotional speech after winning Album of the Year — the Grammy Awards’ top honor — Adele stunned the audience by saying she “couldn’t possibly accept this award” that should’ve gone to Beyoncé.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

“I can’t possibly accept this award,” she said. “And I’m very humbled and very grateful and gracious but the artist of my life is Beyoncé, and the album to me, the Lemonade album, Beyoncé, was so monumental, and so well thought out. And so beautiful and soul bearing and we all got to see another side of you that you don’t always let us see, and we appreciate that.

“And all us artists adore you. You are our light. And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have. And I always will,” she concluded.