Get Our App!
Britney Spears Fans Made #KatyPerryIsOverParty…
Adele And Beyoncé’s Love Affair At The Grammys Is…
Drunk Single People Review Valentine’s Day Gifts video
All The Red Carpet Looks At The 2017 Grammy Awards
Rihanna And Her Bedazzled Flask Were Secretly The…
Entertainment

Adele Split Her Grammy In Two In Honor Of Beyoncé

Sharing the wealth.

Reggie Ugwu
Reggie Ugwu
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. In her emotional speech after winning Album of the Year — the Grammy Awards’ top honor — Adele stunned the audience by saying she “couldn’t possibly accept this award” that should’ve gone to Beyoncé.

In her emotional speech after winning Album of the Year — the Grammy Awards' top honor — Adele stunned the audience by saying she "couldn't possibly accept this award" that should've gone to Beyoncé.

View this image ›

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

“I can’t possibly accept this award,” she said. “And I’m very humbled and very grateful and gracious but the artist of my life is Beyoncé, and the album to me, the Lemonade album, Beyoncé, was so monumental, and so well thought out. And so beautiful and soul bearing and we all got to see another side of you that you don’t always let us see, and we appreciate that.

“And all us artists adore you. You are our light. And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have. And I always will,” she concluded.

2. After the speech, when the cameras had stopped rolling, Adele put her money where her mouth was and broke the actual Grammy award in two, as a gesture to her idol.

After the speech, when the cameras had stopped rolling, Adele put her money where her mouth was and broke the actual Grammy award in two, as a gesture to her idol.

View this image ›

Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images

3. She really went for it.

She really went for it.

View this image ›

Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images

4. Speaking to the press after the ceremony, Adele said “I felt like it was her time to win.”

“What the fuck does she have to do to win album of the year?”

6. Regardless of how they felt about the award, a lot of people were impressed by the gesture.

ADELE BROKE HER ALBUM OF THE YEAR GRAMMY IN HALF TO GIVE PART OF IT TO BEYONCÉ. I LOVE HER SO MUCH #GRAMMYs

— SHOOK (@adkinsupdates)

Adele broke her grammy to give Beyoncé the other half so they can share it... what a queen 😭😭

— Common White Girl (@girlposts)

Adele broke her Grammy trophy to share it with Beyoncé and 2017 is saved.

— Cole Ledford (@ColeLedford11)

9. No word yet on which half goes to Bey.

No word yet on which half goes to Bey.

View this image ›

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
The Woman Students Call When They’ve Been Raped On Campus

by Tyler Kingkade

Connect With TVAndMovies
Follow Us On Apple News
More News
More News
Now Buzzing