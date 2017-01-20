Travis Kalanick, Uber’s chief executive Money Sharma / AFP / Getty Images ID: 10362720

People are blocking off the entrance to Uber’s headquarters in San Francisco on the morning of Donald Trump’s inauguration in protest of the company’s collaboration with incoming president. Travis Kalanick, Uber’s chief executive, joined Trump’s roster of advisers on business and tech last month.

All entrances @Uber HQ #SF blocked in protest of CEO @TravisK's collaboration with @RealDonaldTrump #DumpTrump… https://t.co/CMAvtuuyZe — Eunice Kwon (@eunice_kwon)

Protestors also blocked traffic on San Francisco's Market Street. #DisruptJ20 shutting down market st in front of the uber building — (((corbin dewitt))) (@corbin_dewitt)

When Kalanick was named as one of Trump’s advisers, he told BuzzFeed News in a statement that “I look forward to engaging with our incoming president and this group on issues that affect our riders, drivers and the 450+ cities where we operate.”



Uber + Trump Protest blocks Market St. #Inauguration — Adam L. More (@AdamLMore)

“As a company we’re committed to working with government on issues that affect riders, drivers and the cities where we operate. Just as we worked with the Obama Administration, we’ll work with the Trump Administration, too,” Uber said in a statement.



Other companies have faced similar protests leading up to Trump’s inauguration. About 60 people protested outside Palantir Technologies, whose board member Peter Thiel is a top adviser to Trump, on Thursday to pressure the company to be more transparent about how it would use its databases to potentially help the Trump administration. Many tech companies, including Uber, have said they would not aid in building a “Muslim registry” – something Trump has signaled support for during his campaign.



Arrests happening at side doors of @Uber. Cops blocking street where arrests are happening. #j20 #aptp… https://t.co/AHsnfWaxO1 — Eunice Kwon (@eunice_kwon)

Uber confirmed that it told staff to work from home or other offices until the entrance to HQ is no longer blocked by protesters.

Notice Uber sent to employees telling them to hold off on coming in due to Trump-Travis protest: — Priya Anand (@Priyasideas)

Caroline O’Donovan contributed reporting to this story.

