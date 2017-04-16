A former Snap Inc. employee has claimed in a lawsuit that CEO Evan Spiegel said that Snapchat was “only for rich people”, and that he didn’t “want to expand into poor countries like India and Spain."
The news was reported by Variety earlier this week.
In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News, a Snap Inc. spokesperson said: “This is ridiculous. Obviously Snapchat is for everyone! It's available worldwide to download for free."
Over the weekend, however, Indians battered the Snapchat app with angry reviews and poor ratings in the Indian App Store.
They called Spiegel "delusional"...
... "a dumb idiot"...
... And asked people to switch to Instagram instead.
On Sunday, #boycottsnapchat was the number one trend on Indian Twitter.
And the country lost its collective shit.
Meanwhile, an Indian shopping app called Snapdeal got caught in the crossfire.
