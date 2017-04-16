Sections

Furious Indians Are Leaving Snapchat One-Star Reviews In The App Store Because They're Mad At The CEO

A former Snap Inc. employee has claimed that CEO Evan Spiegel allegedly said that he didn't "want to expand into poor countries like India and Spain."

Pranav Dixit
A former Snap Inc. employee has claimed in a lawsuit that CEO Evan Spiegel said that Snapchat was “only for rich people”, and that he didn’t “want to expand into poor countries like India and Spain."

The news was reported by Variety earlier this week.

In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News, a Snap Inc. spokesperson said: “This is ridiculous. Obviously Snapchat is for everyone! It's available worldwide to download for free."

Over the weekend, however, Indians battered the Snapchat app with angry reviews and poor ratings in the Indian App Store.

They called Spiegel "delusional"...

... "a dumb idiot"...

... And asked people to switch to Instagram instead.

On Sunday, #boycottsnapchat was the number one trend on Indian Twitter.

And the country lost its collective shit.

This #boycottsnapchat issue is symptomatic of Valley's approach to innovate for the top 1Billion. India will pick the mantle from here!
#BoycottSnapchat if u love & respect ur country more than sharing snaps or making dog and deer faces.… https://t.co/Zd8LckWWGB
It's enough now!! We are not that poor @evanspiegel #boycottsnapchat Use this as your twitter profile pic 👇👇👇
Meanwhile, an Indian shopping app called Snapdeal got caught in the crossfire.

Pranav Dixit is a tech reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Delhi.

