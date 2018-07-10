WhatsApp Slaps "Forwarded" On Messages To Control Spread Of Misinformation

Indians protest in support of Shantadevi Nath, who was killed by a mob that falsely believed she was intent on abducting children, a rumor that began via WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is trying to address the spread of fake news on its platform. One solution: Starting Tuesday, it will start slapping a tiny "forwarded" label on all forwarded messages.



"This extra context will help make one-on-one and group chats easier to follow. It also helps you determine if your friend or relative wrote the message they sent or if it originally came from someone else," said WhatsApp in a statement.

Forwarded messages on WhatsApp have led to major fake news crises in countries like India, WhatsApp's largest market, which has more than 200 million users. More than a dozen people have been lynched in India since May, fueled by misinformation forwarded on WhatsApp about child-kidnapping rings and organ harvesters. Furious mobs have fallen for these rumors and resorted to violence against people who were falsely accused of wrongdoing.