Trump And Putin Shook Hands At The G20 Summit And It Looked Just Like "House Of Cards"

Spot. On.

Posted on

By Phil Jahner (BuzzFeed-Redaktion, Deutschland ) Maximilian Zender (BuzzFeed-Redaktion, Deutschland ) Julia Reinstein (BuzzFeed News Reporter)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump met in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday as part of the G20 summit.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

And honestly, it looked like someone randomly bumped into their ex at the next table.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

The most awkward part? Their handshake.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

I'm not even shitting you, it looked EXACTLY like a scene with Frank Underwood and Viktor Petrov in House of Cards.

Netflix

Spot. On.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images / Netflix / Netflix

Wow.

Netflix / Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

This post was translated from German.

Philipp Jahner ist Redakteur bei BuzzFeed und lebt in Berlin.

Contact Phil Jahner at philipp.jahner@buzzfeed.com.

Maximilian Zender ist Redakteur bei BuzzFeed und lebt in Berlin.

Contact Maximilian Zender at maximilian.zender@buzzfeed.com.

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

