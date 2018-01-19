The House Just Voted To Keep The Government Open, But There Still Could Be A Shutdown

The House of Representatives voted Thursday evening to avoid a government shutdown, but that bill could still be doomed in the Senate, leaving Congress with a little more than 24 hours to find a solution.

The continuing resolution, or “CR,” passed the House 230–197 after Speaker Paul Ryan made some last-minute promises to the far-right Freedom Caucus to get their support, including vowing to hold a vote on a conservative immigration bill. If passed into law, the bill would fund the government until Feb. 16, as well as authorize six years of funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Plan, which provides health coverage for children from low-income families.

The CR appeared to be in trouble in the House just two hours before the vote due to opposition from approximately two dozen members of the Freedom Caucus. According to caucus chair Mark Meadows, Ryan promised them a vote on a conservative immigration bill that stands little chance of passing the House, much less the Senate, a separate vote on extra funding for defense at a later date, and other “subplots.”

Ultimately, 11 Republicans voted against the bill Thursday night, while just six Democrats voted in favor of it.

Despite this progress, the bill faces an extremely tough road to pass the Senate before the government is set to shut down on Friday at midnight.

Democrats say they will refuse to vote for the one-month funding bill because it does not include a deal to restore DACA, the Obama-era program that is allowing about 700,000 undocumented immigrants who came to America as children to stay in the country. President Donald Trump announced in September that he was revoking the program and without action from Congress, DACA is set to expire in early March.

Republicans have 51 seats in the Senate and need 60 votes to pass the bill. But even their caucus is divided on the way forward. Three GOP senators said publicly Thursday they would not vote for the House-passed bill — Rand Paul, Lindsey Graham, and Mike Rounds. A fourth, Mike Lee, has traditionally voted against such short-term spending bills. Republicans are also without Sen. John McCain, who is at his home in Arizona, where he is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Chances of a DACA deal being reached out by end-of-day Friday seem astronomically long. The only bipartisan DACA bill in the Senate was tossed aside by Republican leadership earlier in the week. Meetings between the parties continued Thursday but they do not appear to be close to a deal. Even if they were, that bill would still need to pass the House, where the right flank of the Republican party has more leverage.

Another option is the Senate could stall for time. Several senators Thursday said they would be open to a CR to fund the government anywhere from two days to a week to buy more time on DACA negotiations.

Democrats and many Republicans say they favor a deal that would allow DACA recipients to stay in the country and give them a path to citizenship. But talks have come undone based on what else would be included. Republicans are pushing for funding to build new barriers along the US–Mexican border, as well as an end to “chain migration,” the cycle of immigrants becoming citizens and then petitioning for family members to in turn become citizens.

The bipartisan deal would have provided almost $3 billion in new border security funding and contained a compromise on chain migration. But the Trump administration came out against the deal and leadership later declared it was a nonstarter, calling on the White House to first tell Congress what they will accept.