Senate Republicans Can't Get Enough Backing For Their Health Bill So They Delayed The Vote

Senate Republican leaders, lacking enough support to pass their Obamacare repeal and replace bill draft, have delayed their vote on the measure until after they return for a weeklong July 4 recess.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell confirmed the schedule change, telling reporters Tuesday afternoon that they'd need more time to get the votes to pass the health care bill. McConnell added that Senate Republicans would go to the White House at 4pm to discuss the issue.

The move came after six Republican senators said publicly that they could not support the health care draft bill as written and several more remained on the fence. GOP leadership was pushing hard for a vote this week, arguing that it would only get harder to pass the bill the longer members wait.

But on Tuesday afternoon, just a day after he tweeted that senators needed to vote this week on the health care bill, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, the Republicans' vote-counter, told reporters: "We need more time... It's a conversation and we haven't finished our conversation."



Some Republicans, including Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Dean Heller of Nevada have cited concerns about the bill's cuts to Medicaid and its rollback of the Obamacare Medicaid expansion. Others, like Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Ted Cruz of Texas, Mike Lee of Utah, and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, have said that the bill doesn't go far enough in repealing Obamacare's regulations and subsidies.

"I think that was an important step. I certainly wasn't ready," Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who has expressed reservations about the bill's handling of Medicaid and provision defunding Planned Parenthood, said of the delay Tuesday.



Senate Republicans can only afford to lose two votes on the health care, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking the tie.

After the Congressional Budget Office released its review of the Senate bill on Monday, showing it would lead to 22 million more people without insurance than under Obamacare, at least five Republicans took their opposition to the bill a step further — saying they’d vote against a procedural motion just to allow the Senate to vote on the bill.

Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker told reporters that the Senate will take this week to work out the issues in the bill then get it rescored by the CBO over recess.

Pence joined Republicans on Capitol Hill Tuesday afternoon to discuss the bill with them at their weekly Senate lunch. Some of the bill's opponents, like Sen. Rand Paul, also said they had personally heard from the White House on the issue.

The delay is a blow for leadership, who had hoped to have to health care out of the way before the July 4 recess. But the House, too, had to delay its vote on health care in order to do some last-minute wrangling before ultimately passing the bill.

"I think they're going through the same thing we went through, and, you know, they're ironing out their issues that they have, and that can't be rushed," Republican Rep. Lou Barletta said in response to rumors of the vote delay. However, he added: "I'm confident they'll get it done."

Most Republican senators exiting Tuesday's meeting with Pence still sounded confident that they would get enough votes to pass the bill, given some more time.

"We don't have the votes right now," South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds said, but added that he thinks they'll get there with work.



Emma Loop and Lissandra Villa contributed to this story.

