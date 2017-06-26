Senate Health Bill Will Lead To 22 Million More Uninsured People Than Obamacare By 2026, CBO Says

The Senate's draft health care bill will lead to 22 million more uninsured people than under Obamacare over the next decade, according to a review from the Congressional Budget Office released Monday.

The Senate's bill does slightly better than the House version, which would lead to 23 million more uninsured by 2026 than under Obamacare, as the CBO previously estimated.

However, the CBO projects the Senate bill will save the federal government $321 billion over a decade — $202 billion more than the bill passed by the House. Most of these savings come from reduced payments to Medicaid.



The Senate bill would cause premiums to rise in the short term relative to Obamacare but then fall after 2020, according to the CBO. The report projects premiums will be 10% higher in 2019 than they would be under Obamacare, as healthy people leave the individual markets after the individual mandate is repealed.



In 2020, average premiums would fall to about 30% lower than under Obamacare, according to the report. The drop is largely due to insurance plans becoming skimpier at that time. Under the Senate bill, plans would only have to cover 58% of total health costs, rather than 70% under Obamacare. That means that while premiums will be cheaper, out-of-pocket costs will rise.



