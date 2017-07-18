The Republican effort to repeal Obamacare died midday Tuesday.

The latest GOP effort is now doomed after three Republican senators announced they would vote against a procedural measure to repeal Obamacare. Sen. John McCain is in his home state of Arizona recovering from a medical procedure, leaving Republicans at least two votes short.

Senate leadership had already started from scratch just hours earlier. When months of trying to craft a replacement plan for Obamacare fell apart Monday night, Republicans made a last-ditch attempt to save their bill by bringing up a straight repeal of Obamacare instead, while giving Congress a two-year window to pass a replacement plan.

That bill had already passed in 2015, but was vetoed by President Obama. Conservatives largely endorsed the plan, but moderates killed it by midday Tuesday.

Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Susan Collins of Maine all announced they would vote no on a motion to proceed to a vote on the Obamacare repeal bill, saying they couldn't support repeal without a replacement plan. Collins was the only Republican senator to vote against that plan in 2015; both Capito and Murkowski supported it at the time.

President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday he was "disappointed" that Senate Republicans could not pass their health care plan, but added that getting 48 out of 52 Republicans to support the health care plan was "pretty impressive," but just not enough. "Because the margin is so small — the majority margin is so small — we’re going to have to go out and get more Republicans elected in '18," he said.

Trump added that letting Obamacare fail "will be a lot easier."

"And I think we're probably in that position where we'll let Obamacare fail. We're not going to own it. I'm not going to own it. I can tell you the Republicans are not going to own it. We'll let Obamacare fail and then the Democrats are going to come to us," Trump said.