The Leaders Of North Korea And South Korea Will Meet At A Historic Summit In April

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-Gyon talks with North Korean delegation head Ri Son-Gwon during a meeting on Thursday, in the border village of Panmunjom, North Korea.

The leaders of North Korea and South Korea will meet at an historic summit next month, marking the culmination of the recent thawing of a traditionally hostile relationship.

Kim Jong Un will meet South Korean president Moon Jae-In on April 27 in what will be only the third such meeting between the two powers, the Yonhap News agency reported.

The meeting was agreed at preliminary talks in a North Korean border village in the demilitarized zone on Thursday.

"Over the past 80 days or so, many events that were unprecedented in inter-Korean relations took place," said Ri Son Gwon, the head of Pyongyang's delegation.