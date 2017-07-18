Sections

A Tropical Storm Named Don Formed And People Tied It To Trump In A Bigly Way

"A bigly tropical storm, not yet a hurricane. Sad!"

Jon Passantino
Jon Passantino
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A disturbance of hot air and clouds swirling in the Atlantic Ocean became the fourth tropical storm of the season on Monday. The name given to this storm: Don.

NOAA

The storm was located about 485 miles southeast of Barbados with sustained winds of around 40 mph. The storm was expected to approach the Windward Islands, prompting watches and warnings.

A tropical storm warning was issued for the island of Grenada, while watches were in effect for Barbados, Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines, and St. Lucia.
NOAA

While people quickly noticed the storm shared its name with the US president, the match is actually a coincidence.

Tropical cyclone names are created years in advance by the World Meteorological Organization, and Don was added to the list by the National Hurricane Center back in 2006 — long before Donald Trump entered the race for president.
NOAA

But that didn't stop people from drawing a connection to President Trump.

It begins...
Mark Ellinwood @markellinwood

It begins...

BIGLY DON GON BE TREMENDOUS. THE BEST STORM. Won't stop winning!! https://t.co/kWYzXSff3c
Shawn Milrad @shawnmilrad

BIGLY DON GON BE TREMENDOUS. THE BEST STORM. Won't stop winning!! https://t.co/kWYzXSff3c

National Weather Service releases first picture of Tropical Storm Don
Richard Hine @richardhine

National Weather Service releases first picture of Tropical Storm Don

Tropical Storm Don. A lot of hot air, going around in circles. https://t.co/waH5NrcpjW
Ana Navarro @ananavarro

Tropical Storm Don. A lot of hot air, going around in circles. https://t.co/waH5NrcpjW

But while the storm was organized enough to warrant a name, forecasters expected Don to remain far from the US and fizzle within 72 hours.

NOAA
No worries — it'll weaken into a tropical depression before it even has to file financial disclosures. https://t.co/5pGiVujcQB
Scott Bixby @scottbix

No worries — it'll weaken into a tropical depression before it even has to file financial disclosures. https://t.co/5pGiVujcQB

A bigly tropical storm, not yet a hurricane. Sad! https://t.co/TLerXVfEpt
Alex Palombo @AlexPalombo

A bigly tropical storm, not yet a hurricane. Sad! https://t.co/TLerXVfEpt

#95L now becomes TS #Don, but it isn't yuuuge or bigly by any means. Likely to have a short lifespan. Not expected… https://t.co/pX8PSWw8sO
Matt Lanza @mattlanza

#95L now becomes TS #Don, but it isn't yuuuge or bigly by any means. Likely to have a short lifespan. Not expected… https://t.co/pX8PSWw8sO

But of course that didn't stop the jokes from coming.

Don't worry, everyone. Tropical Storm Don is only expected to hit golf courses.
Perez Hilton @PerezHilton

Don't worry, everyone. Tropical Storm Don is only expected to hit golf courses.

Tropical Storm Don is expected to be the first storm in US history to cause widespread damage in every state of the Union.
In Related News @InRelatedNews1

Tropical Storm Don is expected to be the first storm in US history to cause widespread damage in every state of the Union.

@BuzzFeedStorm @BuzzFeedNews When you're a tropical storm they let you do whatever you want.
_aa_ @_aa_

@BuzzFeedStorm @BuzzFeedNews When you're a tropical storm they let you do whatever you want.

Don't worry everyone. Its foreign so @realDonaldTrump won't let it into the US. https://t.co/7DaJNM1VMA
Cows hate Trump @sciencemilkcow

Don't worry everyone. Its foreign so @realDonaldTrump won't let it into the US. https://t.co/7DaJNM1VMA

Mt. Rushmore prepares as Tropical Storm Don colludes into larger storm
iBthatdood @ibthatdood

Mt. Rushmore prepares as Tropical Storm Don colludes into larger storm

Me waiting for Tropical Storm Don to wipe out Mar-a-Lago
Miss Mary @momMightbeTipsy

Me waiting for Tropical Storm Don to wipe out Mar-a-Lago

While Tropical Storm Don wasn't expected to become a hurricane...

#Don's official NHC forecast: Dissipates by Wednesday night. It's doing great in the polls though.
Matt Lanza @mattlanza

#Don's official NHC forecast: Dissipates by Wednesday night. It's doing great in the polls though.

There was still hope for another name on this year's Pacific storm list: Hilary.

What hurricanes will be named in 2017. #hurricaneseason
USA TODAY @USATODAY

What hurricanes will be named in 2017. #hurricaneseason

Jon Passantino is a deputy news director for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Jon Passantino at jonathan.passantino@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

