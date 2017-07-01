Sections

Venus Williams Says She's 'Heartbroken' After A Man Died In A Car Crash She Was Found Responsible For

Williams was involved in the car crash in Florida on June 9, which resulted in a man's death.

Posted on
Nidhi Prakash
Nidhi Prakash
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Julian Finney / Getty Images

Two weeks after tennis superstar Venus Williams was involved in a car crash in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, that resulted in a man's death, she has spoken out about the accident.

On Friday, Williams posted a message on her Facebook page saying she is "devastated and heartbroken" over the accident.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: VenusWilliams

A police incident report first obtained by TMZ Thursday found that "[Williams] is at fault for violating the right of way of [the other driver]" when she drove into an intersection while another car had right of way. The driver of the other car, Linda Barson, was not able to stop in time and ran into Williams' car, according to the report.

The man, 78-year-old Jerome Barson, was hospitalized and died of his injuries on June 22, Palm Beach Gardens Police Department told BuzzFeed News in a statement, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

Linda Barson's lawyer, Michael Steinger, told CNN on Friday that she has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Williams.

"Mrs. Barson is suffering intense grief and doesn't know how she will go on," Steinger told CNN. "Her husband of 35 years was struck by Venus Williams, who was at fault in a car accident, which ultimately resulted in Mr. Barson being hospitalized 14 days with multiple surgeries which resulted in his death."

Williams' lawyer, Malcolm Cunningham, issued a statement to reporters calling the incident "an unfortunate accident" and stating that Williams has not been charged over the crash.

"Ms Williams entered the intersection on a green light. The police report estimates that Ms Williams was traveling at 5 mph when Mrs Barson crashed into her," Cunningham said in the statement. "Authorities did not issue Ms Williams with any citations or traffic violations. This is an unfortunate accident and Venus expresses her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one."

Cunningham and Steinger did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

Contact Nidhi Prakash at nidhi.prakash@buzzfeed.com.

