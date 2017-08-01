All The Misleading Statements Made So Far About Trump Jr.'s Meeting With The Russians

As investigations into Russian interference in the presidential election continue, the revelation that Donald Trump Jr. and other senior members of the Trump campaign met with a Kremlin-affiliated lawyer last year has plagued the White House in recent weeks. Here’s how the story from Trump Jr., White House officials, and the president’s lawyer has repeatedly shifted as further details of the meeting have emerged. The (Shifting) Initial Explanations Share On email Share On email

During Tuesday's press briefing, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders claimed that Trump Jr.'s initial statement had been accurate.

"The statement that Don Jr. issued is true," she said. "There’s no inaccuracy in the statement." However, this is highly misleading. While Trump Jr.'s initial statement said Russian adoption was "primarily discussed" in the meeting, he did not specify that he thought the meeting would be about getting dirt on Clinton from Moscow. The administration has also shifted its story on who was involved in authoring that first statement. On Monday, the Washington Post reported, citing several sources, that President Trump himself had dictated the statement his oldest son initially released. Sanders on Tuesday confirmed to reporters the president had been involved in drafting the statement—but, she said, he didn't "dictate" the statement as the Washington Post had reported; instead, he had "weighed in" on it, she said. She did not elaborate when asked to what extent the president "weighed in."

"The president weighed in as any father would, based on the limited information that he had," she said. "This is all discussion, frankly, of no consequence." That admission from Sanders contradicts what she and Trump's lawyer, Jay Sekulow, have been saying for weeks: that Trump had nothing to do with Trump Jr.'s statements about his meeting. "The president wasn't involved in that," Sekulow said on Good Morning America on July 12, the day after Trump Jr. released the emails.

"I do want to be clear the president was not involved in the drafting of the statement" -- Jay Sekulow, Trump's law… https://t.co/k5zBBoAUT8

Trump's lawyer denied on July 16 that Trump wrote the first statement on the meeting between Trump Jr., Russian law… https://t.co/4Fjcy7ABva

Nidhi Prakash is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York Contact Nidhi Prakash at nidhi.prakash@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

