Lana Del Rey says Radiohead is suing her for copyright infringement because the band claims a song on her latest record copies elements of its1993 hit song, "Creep."
After The Sun reported on Sunday that Radiohead was "considering suing" over the song, "Get Free", Del Rey wrote on Twitter, "It's true about the lawsuit ... Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court."
The song is currently credited to Del Rey, Kieron Menzies and Rick Nowels. The Sun quoted an anonymous source saying “It’s understood that Radiohead’s team are hoping for the band to either receive compensation or be credited on the list of songwriters to receive royalties.”
Representatives for Del Rey and Radiohead did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
After "Creep"'s original release, Mike Hazlewood and Albert Hammond — writers of the 1974 song "The Air That I Breathe," popularized by the Hollies — reportedly sued the band over similarities between the two songs; Hammond and Hazlewood now have writing credits on the track.
