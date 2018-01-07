The Trump Administration Continues To Rail Against Michael Wolff's Book

On Sunday morning, President Trump and high-level administration officials continued to attack a book that presents a critical account of the White House and alleged concerns within the administration about Trump's mental fitness for office.

In a tense interview on CNN's State of the Union with Jake Tapper, Stephen Miller, senior policy adviser to the president, defended Trump's competence and calling Wolff's book "a pile of trash" and a "grotesque work of fiction."

"The reality is the president is a political genius who won against a field of 17 incredibly talented people," Miller said in the interview, during which he broadly criticized CNN several times, and which ended with Tapper cutting the segment off, saying he had "already wasted enough of my viewers' time."



Stephen Miller calls "Fire and Fury" a "grotesque work of fiction": "The reality is the president is a political ge… https://t.co/ZpsWjkmgea

Author and media critic Michael Wolff's book, Fire and Fury: Inside the White House was released on Friday, and provides an inside look at the first year and a half of the Trump White House, starting from election day 2016.

The book is based on 18 months' worth of interviews with the president, senior staffers, and aides inside the White House, including with former chief strategist Steve Bannon, who is quoted criticizing Trump's family and inner circle. On State of the Union, Miller continued to distance the administration from Bannon. "Is it really the position of the Trump White House that Steve Bannon had nothing to do with the presidency or can you acknowledge the reality that he was a key player?" Tapper asked.



"I think that what the point is, is that his role has been greatly exaggerated," Miller said.

Advertisement

White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller says Steve Bannon's White House role "has been greatly exaggerated… https://t.co/fMJIcnY7gA

Miller's comments were in line with Trump's tweet on Friday calling Bannon "Sloppy Steve Bannon" and writing that he "cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad!"

Soon after Miller's interview with CNN aired on Sunday, Trump weighed in again on Twitter.

"I’ve had to put up with the Fake News from the first day I announced that I would be running for President. Now I have to put up with a Fake Book, written by a totally discredited author. Ronald Reagan had the same problem and handled it well. So will I!" he wrote.

I’ve had to put up with the Fake News from the first day I announced that I would be running for President. Now I h… https://t.co/Y5wqMu8WzA

"Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky!" he said in a later tweet.



Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. W… https://t.co/eIIiydV1hR

In a series of tweets on Friday night and Saturday morning, the president called Wolff a "total loser who made up stories" and said his own "two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart."



Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used… https://t.co/sk2TeLbqjo

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public,… https://t.co/3RTHPrrh6n

....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.… https://t.co/G3374En0XQ

"I consider it a work of fiction," the president told reporters at Camp David on Saturday. "And I think it's a disgrace that somebody's able to have something — do something like that." On Thursday, Trump tweeted that he had not given Wolff access to the White House, and accused him of "lies, misrepresentation and sources that don't exist."

I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spo… https://t.co/G8tBCceHUy

In a Saturday interview with BBC Radio 4, Wolff said he believed the book would end Trump's presidency. And on Meet the Press on Sunday morning, Wolff said he was granted access to the White House and that he did not violate any off-the-record agreements with sources. "I literally kind of knocked on the door and said, 'Can I come in?' and they said, 'Okay'," he said. "I came in and I sat on the couch and that's the point of view that I've written this book from."

Nidhi Prakash is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York Contact Nidhi Prakash at nidhi.prakash@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!