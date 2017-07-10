Kellyanne Conway Trashed CNN While On CNN Then Apparently Wouldn't Leave The Interview

Conway: "CNN spent a full week plus doing nothing but having these headlines saying President Trump is not expected to bring up Russian interference with president Putin," Conway said. "He made it top of the agenda. It was first on the list. He pressed him early and often."

Cuomo: "Did he press him or ask him whether he did it?"

Conway: "But that's not good enough. Did CNN say he wasn't going to mention it at all or didn't they? Oh, they did. We have these great montage. People say stuff that isn't true."

Cuomo: "I stand by my reporting on it. The day before the meeting, the president was very squishy on Russian interference. He said okay, it was Russia, but it was other people. Nobody knows for sure. That was his last public statement about it before he went into a meeting. And then a meeting in which he didn't allow a notetaker to be in it. We don't have any readout from it. We hear he confronted them about it. He said we know you did it. Then we know you asked him about it. Which is it? Did he say I know you did it, stop? Or did he say did you do it, Mr. Putin? Which is it?"

Conway: "Chris, let's back up. So, you're saying — you used the word squishy which, itself, is unusual to describe the president's state of mind. So, somehow that makes people on CNN insist that the president is never going to raise this with Putin."